Champions League Betting Predictions & UCL Betting Tips

With the Champions League returning in February we have taken a look at the most likely candidates to be crowned European Champions

We are still almost two months away from the next stage of the Champions League, and there are a lot of heavyweight matchups to look forward to.

We have a rematch of last year’s final between Liverpool and Madrid, PSG takes on Bayern, and Chelsea takes on Borussia Dortmund.

Four EPL teams have advanced to this stage, as have three teams from both the Bundesliga and Serie A. Napoli has been a surprise team this season in both the Champions League as well as in Serie A, and it will be interesting to see if they can maintain their momentum in the New Year.

Let’s dive into the odds and best bets for the Champions League.

UCL Winners Odds 2022-2023

Note: All Champions League betting odds are current as of Tuesday, Dec. 20, at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Manchester City (+175)

Bayern Munich (+600)

Paris Saint-Germain (+750)

Liverpool (+900)

SSC Napoli (+1000)

Real Madrid (+1100)

Chelsea (+1400)

Tottenham Hotspur (+1400)

Benfica Lisbon (+2000)

Inter Milan (+3300)

Borussia Dortmund (+4000)

AC Milan (+5000)

FC Porto (+6600)

RB Leipzig (+8000)

Eintracht Frankfurt (+10000)

Club Brugge (+15000)

Manchester City are overwhelming favorites to win the Champions League this season at +175 with the next closest team Bayern Munich at +600. The Defending Champions Real Madrid are at +1100 to lift the cup, and Chelsea, the Champions from two years ago, are listed at +1400.

A lot of the top teams have worse odds to win because of their tough matchups in the next round.

UCL Champion Best Bet

Bayern Munich (+600) and PSG (+750) at BetMGM Sportsbook

Wager: 1 Unit

The reason I’ve listed both Bayern and PSG as the best bet is because whoever comes out ahead in their Matchup has a very good chance to go all the way. There is no value betting Manchester City at +175 as we have seen the English side Collapse in the Champions League year after year. Lionel Messi is coming off of a World Cup win and Kylian Mbappé is in top form after a hat trick in the World Cup final.

PSG has the Talent to make a deep run in the tournament, and at +750 it is too good to pass up on right now. The Winner of this Matchup will most likely be in the +250 to +300 range to win the Champions League after this stage.

Bayern are four points clear of the second-place team in the Bundesliga right now but could be without Sadio Mané for a while. He underwent knee surgery prior to the World Cup, which kept him off the Senegal squad.

UCL Champion Longshot Bet

Real Madrid (+1100) at BetMGM Sportsbook

Wager: 0.5 Units

It would be dumb not to put at least a half-unit on Real Madrid to make a repeat run at the Champions League title. They are returning the same core that won the title last year and have made great strides in the midfield.

After losing Casemiro to Manchester United, the state of the Real Madrid midfield was in question, but Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga have excelled in replacing him and are coming off of great World Cup campaigns for France.

Luka Modrić remains one of the best footballers in the world, and Benzema will be fit for the second half of this season. We could see another deep run from Real Madrid in this year’s Champions League.