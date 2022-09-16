Champions KPA won’t rest until they bag the Zone Five title

KPA’s Vilma Awino (right) in action against Eagle Wings in a KBF Women League match at Nyayo Stadium, on September 3. [Kelly Ayodi, Standard]

Reigning Champions Kenya Ports Authority is a team on a mission.

Defending the Fiba-Africa Zone Five women’s basketball title is their goal.

Once the Championships begin in Dar es Saalam, Tanzania, on September 26, they won’t rest until they don the gold medal on October 1.

According to head Coach Anthony Ojukwu, the team has embarked on energetic training sessions ahead of the Championships that has Equity Bank as the other Kenyan side in the tourney.

“We know how tough the competition has been because every team wants to win the event,” said Ojukwu.

“We train twice in a day including at night as we expect some matches to be played under floodlights in Tanzania,” said the coach.

Finalists at the Championships will qualify for the final tour of the Cup slated for Mozambique from December 9-18.

KPA are the Zone Five Defending Champions after they beat Equity Hawks 71-35 in the final of the 2021 Championships in Tanzania.

Kenyan Clubs have been dominating the Championships over the years, but Equity surrendered the title to Uganda’s JKL Dolphins in 2019 before KPA recaptured it last year. The Championship was not held in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are the Defending Champions and we have been training to retain the title for the second year on the trot. We are aware our opponents are training to wrestle the title from us, but we are well prepared for them,” said Ojukwu.

Equity Bank’s head Coach David Maina said his Squad knows what’s expected of them. They have been playing friendly matches every Thursday against men’s sides. My concern is that we have gone for close to two months without league matches, which has affected our focus. Premier league matches are more competitive and make the girls to be in top form throughout,” said Maina.