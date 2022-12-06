Champions Kano battle Niger for final spot

Team Kano’s men’s handball team will aim to make it to the final and successfully defend their title as they face Team Niger in the semi-final on Tuesday at the ongoing 21st National Sports Festival in Asaba, Delta State.

Kano narrowly qualified for the semi-finals after they edged Team Sokoto 24-23 in the quarter-finals at the open basketball court inside the Ugwashi-Uku stadium.

Also, hosts Delta will battle it out against Team Lagos to set up a final Clash against the winners of Kano versus Niger.

The battle for a spot in the final in the female category, which would be decided today as the sports festival enters Day 7, will see Team Oyo face Team Plateau while Defending Champions Delta face off against Team Imo.

Ahead of Team Lagos’ challenge against Delta, Daniel Yohanna, Lagos coach, who was elated after his team’s progress to the semis, said he expected his boys to improve against their opponents.

“We expect to play against a great team and I pray we do better than we did here,” he said.