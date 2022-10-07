Champion softball Coach Proving even better as boys soccer Coach with undefeated Memorial High

After seven consecutive losing seasons, Memorial High School’s boys soccer was in need of a spark. This fall, the Tigers of West New York have seen their fortunes change dramatically under perhaps the most unlikely combination of necessity, good luck and destiny.

In June, Dominique Ocello, best known for her Championship success coaching softball at Watchung Hills was hired as a physical education teacher and the new boys soccer Coach at Memorial.

Despite not having any experience of coaching soccer, Ocello’s strengths as a team builder and a change in the Tigers’ division, has Memorial experiencing the kind of success it hasn’t enjoyed in more than a decade.

At 13-0, the Tigers have already won more games than they had the previous four seasons combined. Now, one of the last remaining unbeaten teams in the state, Memorial faces its greatest challenge to date Saturday at 6 pm when it travels to perennial powerhouse Harrison in the Hudson County Tournament quarterfinals.

“I didn’t imagine that my first year coaching high school soccer would be this amazing,” said Ocello. “I was put into a really great school with a really great group of kids, which has made it that much more special.”

Ocello found herself looking for a teaching job after her position in the Suburban Somerset County Watchung Hills school district had been eliminated in the spring. Shortly after being hired for a teaching job at Memorial, the boys soccer position became open, and despite her lack of soccer experience, her history of winning in multiple sports made her an ideal fit.

At the recommendation of former Hoboken Athletic Director Derek England, now at Watchung Hills, Memorial AD John Fraraccio saw Ocello’s strengths first hand watching the Warriors run to a Group 4 title and a trip to the Tournament of Champions final this past June.

“Her biggest strength is with team building and everything that goes along with the team just being a team,” said Fraraccio. “From organization, to expectations, camaraderie, you name it. When you see Memorial High School soccer out there it’s a team and it’s team first.”

“I really preach family, communication, respect and the value of leaving a legacy in a town when you come from different backgrounds,” Ocello said. “That’s how I like to Coach because they’re great soccer players and when they’re at the varsity level, they have the skills to do what it takes, but do they know how to be a family and play as one?”

Ocello got her first glimpse of the team’s potential at the Hope & Future 5v5 Street Tournament in West New York in July.

“I saw the Talent for the first time there and I knew it wasn’t at all remotely going to be the same as last season,” Ocello said. “I just knew there was something special with a really great group of talented kids.”

For Memorial, that Talent starts on the backline, a Talented and Veteran group that includes the Tigers’ three Captains — senior left back Eliezer Cortes and junior center backs Gerson Ventura and Tomas Romano.

Junior right back Christian Amaya is the fourth starter on a defensive unit that also gets key contributions from Seniors Alejandro Alonso and Matthews Martinez.

“They have a Chemistry that cannot be taught and that is very hard to duplicate,” said Ocello. “Our midfielders and our forwards are constantly telling the backs how appreciative they are of them because we can’t score those goals without our backs getting the stops, transitioning up the field. It’s great what they do because they really lock in (on the defensive side).”

The midfield enjoys similar strength in numbers with Emilson Erazo, Deivid Barreto, Iverson Lopez, Davis Diaz and Dairon Clemente as the starters. Ocello, who has also coached basketball for more than a decade, likens the foursome to point guards on the pitch with the way they possess and move the ball around.

Derek Mejia, Christopher Hernandez, Felipe Castillo are all high-energy players who can fill in as well.

Up top is one of the area’s top scoring tandems in junior Kevin Moreno (14 goals) and sophomore Jesus Garcia (12 goals, 5 assists).

Goalkeeper duties are split between senior Eidan Cortes and promising freshman Pedro Romano.

“We’re feeding off of each other and we’re constantly teaching each other new things,” said Ocello. “Obviously these kids have been playing soccer their entire lives, they know the sport. It’s great to put my mind and their Minds and my Assistant Coach (Ariel Alava)’s mind together and how it all balances out really well.

“It’s been great to see these kids so unbelievably happy. It’s amazing to see the town rallying around them and showing all that support because it’s great when you’re getting the community to have your back and have your team’s back. It’s really been an amazing experience so far.”