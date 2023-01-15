Champion Gunter leads area TSWA all-state volleyball Picks – Herald Democrat

Herald Democrat

The Class 3A state Champion Gunter Lady Tigers had several selections on the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State volleyball teams for the 2022 season.

Senior Rayanna Mauldin was named the Class 3A Player of the Year and a first-team all-state selection at outside hitter while Katelyn Gill was chosen as the 3A Coach of the Year following the program’s first title in a third straight trip to the state tournament .

Mauldin had 496 kills, 405 digs, 65 blocks, 55 aces and was named the MVP of the 3A state tournament.

Classmate Hanna Rubis was also a first-team selection at middle blocker. Senior setter Adilynn Henry and senior libero Briley Singleton were second-team all-state picks and senior middle blocker Miranda Putnicki was on the third team.

Rubis had 506 kills, 115 digs, 89 blocks and 75 aces; Henry handed out 993 assists to go with 257 digs, 61 aces and 27 kills; Singleton totaled 598 digs, 2151 assists and 52 aces and Putnicki had 272 kills and 210 blocks.

Last season Mauldin and Putnicki were second-team selections, Rubis was on the third team and Singleton was Honorable mention. Rubis was also a second-team selection in 2020.

S&S senior Kendal Fellegy and junior Marlee Howard as well as Bells junior Bailee Dorris were named 3A Honorable mention all-state at outside hitter.

Fellegy had 434 kills, 407 digs, 102 aces and 16 blocks while Howard totaled 403 kills, 371 digs, 67 aces and 20 blocks. Dorris had 537 kills, 102 digs, 56 aces and 27 blocks.