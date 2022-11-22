Champaign-Urbana Area Winter Break Camps

Winter break Camps where Champaign-Urbana area kids can have epic fun

Parents, fear not: Some of the same Champaign-Urbana area institutions that excel at summer Camps rev up their programming over winter break as well.

Whether you work full-time, part-time, at-home, overnight, or whatever the case may be, these are great options for parents who need to — or want to — send their kids for at least one of the events listed below . In most cases, paying for single days is possible. These programs all have fun Featured front and center — the childcare is just a bonus! Pack a sack lunch and send your child on his/her merry way.

Winter break is going to be here soon and Leaders for Life knows how important it is to find a fun, safe, and healthy camp for your child. It is now accepting a limited number of new students in K-5th grade who love being active and having fun. Open on Dec. 22-Jan. 4 from 7:30 am to 6 pm for only $40 per day, or $357 for the whole camp (save $43). Imagine how much FUN your child is going to have each day in camp while making new friends and participating in all of these awesome activities • martial arts • soccer • kickball • educational activities • Lego building stations • arts and crafts • Talent shows • checkers/ chess • bounce houses, and more. As a parent like you, they take great pride in having a safe and clean winter break camp where your child is going to have fun, make new friends, and you will feel great knowing your child is safe at all times. All of their coaches are fully background screened and have been trained to make sure your child’s experience is amazing. Register today to reserve your child’s spot – less than 15 spots are available. They love to answer your questions and are happy and ready to chat with you right now. Check out their website to register or call/text (217) 278-1900.

I-Power School of Gymnastics

Camp is guaranteed to keep your child active, engaged, and physically fit! Your child will expand their knowledge in gymnastics and have fun with friends and their energetic camp staff. Each day will include gymnastics, games, free time in the gym, crafts, and movie time after lunch. Camp is taught by experienced, professional I-Power Gymnastics staff.

Dates: December 19-22, Dec. 27-30, 8 am – 5 pm

Ages Served: 5-13

Location: 215 S. Staley Road, Champaign

For More Information: Call (217) 359-3547 or visit the website.

Urbana Park District Holiday Camp

During the day, park district leaders will lead the campers on fun trips to area attractions. Kids will play games and make crafts. The park district will also show movies rated “G” or “PG.” Campers need to bring a drink and lunch each day. The park district will provide a snack.

Dates: December 16-30, 7:30 am-5:30 pm

Ages Served: 6-12

Location: Lake House in Crystal Lake Park, Urbana

For More Information: Call (217) 384-4062 or visit the website to register.

Champaign Park District – Holiday Adventure

The Champaign Park District has lots of holiday fun planned for your children to enjoy during break. Keep kids active and learning all while making new friends at its Holiday Adventure School’s Out Days. Please pack a morning snack and a sack lunch.

Dates: December 27-30, Jan. 3-4; 7:30 am-5:30 pm

Ages Served: K-5th graders

Location: Leonard Recreation Center

For More Information: Call (217) 819-3988 or visit the website to register

Stephens Family YMCA – School’s Out Days

School’s Out Care curriculum includes Supervised free play, interactive group games, crafts and indoor/outdoor physical exercise. Due to the staff and student ratios upheld by the YMCA, advance registration is required.

Dates: December 22-23, Dec. 26-30, Jan. 2-4; 7:30 am – 5:30 pm

Ages Served: K-6th graders

Location: Stephens Family YMCA

For More Information: Call (217) 239-2811 or visit the website to register

Keep an eye on this list as we will add more opportunities as we hear of them (email us).

Looking for more? Subscribe to our Home for the Holidays Newsletter. Want more ideas for holiday (or everyday) fun? Check out our Events Calendar.

Everything Holiday Season In and Around Champaign-Urbana