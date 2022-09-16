Chaminade-Madonna vs. American Heritage preview, game tracker: Get high school football scores at MaxPreps

The last time that Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) beat Broward County rivals American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) was all the way back in 2006. The undefeated teams meet again on Friday, and even though history is not on the Lions ‘ side, they enter the Matchup as the No. 10 team in MaxPreps’ National Football Rankings, while the Patriots come in just a bit behind them at No. 13. The programs have produced 16 total players who have gone on to the NFL over the years, and this Friday will provide a glimpse into the next generation of top-level football talent coming out of the Sunshine State.

Kickoff is set for 7 pm ET at Chaminade-Madonna. Last season, the Lions were undefeated at home and won a 3A state title. American Heritage was 3-1 in away games but had its playoff run ended in the state 5A semifinals against Miami Central. Find out more about this Matchup and follow it at MaxPreps.

What you need to know about American Heritage

The Patriots have dominated the rivalry between the schools since that 2006 Lions win, with nine consecutive victories in the games since. The Patriots have put up 56 points in two of their four games this season, and haven’t scored fewer than the 38 they hung on Lowndes in their season-opener. Their 4-0 start has been powered by a pair of Ohio State commitments in five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss (12 catches, 310 yards, 5 TD) and four-star running back Mark Fletcher (42 carries, 506 yards, 4 TD ).

Fletcher did it all against Chaminade when the two sides played last year. In addition to his 82 rushing yards and a touchdown, he added four catches for another 94 yards in the Patriots’ 26-24 win. After Fletcher makes his way to Columbus after this season, the next man up in the backfield looks like Byron Louis. The sophomore has a 12.5 yards per carry average this season, with 17 attempts for 213 yards and three touchdowns.

What you need to know about Chaminade Madonna

The Lions have scored more than 40 points in each of their last two games, and notched their most recent win last Friday against Northwestern (Miami, Fla.), 42-14. Junior quarterback Cedrick Bailey finished 16-24 for 312 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Sophomore wide receiver Kyle Washington made most of his three catches, and finished with 102 yards and two touchdowns.

As impressive as Washington’s performance was, the Lions have two junior wide receivers that are each five-star prospects in the 2024 247Sports recruiting rankings in Joshisa Trader and Jeremiah Smith. Another super junior in Chaminade’s offense is running back Davion Gause, who had 11 carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns last week. Last year against American Heritage, Gause had a coming-out party with 24 rushing attempts for 157 yards and two scores.

