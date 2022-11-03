Chamber’s golf tournament rescheduled to Dec. 16

SWFL INC. INSIDER

Many events got put on hold after Hurricane Ian so our community could take the time to recover — including SWFL Inc.’s annual golf tournament. We’re excited to announce that the tournament has been rescheduled for Friday, Dec. 16, at Cypress Woods Golf & Country Club. We can’t guaran-tee a hole-inone, but you can count on networking, raffles, prizes, drinks, and a delicious lunch. Limited spots are open for foursomes, so register today at www.swflinc.com/golf-tournament.

Our golf scramble is a great opportunity for participants to not only connect in person and meet professionals from across the region but also support SWFL Inc. as Southwest Florida’s regional Chamber of Commerce. Hosted at Cypress Woods Golf & Country Club, the course offers challenges for golfers of all abilities. The mature character of the golf course is evident from the first tee box, with large cypress, oaks, and pines defining the fairways throughout all 18 holes. Not to mention, even if your game isn’t on par, a bad day spent on the course is always better than a good day spent in the office.

If you’re interested in sponsoring our golf scramble, hole and driving range sponsorships are still available. Our sponsorship packages afford businesses with a unique opportunity to showcase their businesses with food, games and giveaway items for the golfers. This event is the perfect marketing opportunity to meet new clients, create brand recognition, bond with your employees, current clients, investors and more.

Foursomes are $750 and can be reserved by contacting Hannah Phillips, our director of programs and events, at 239-992-2943 or [email protected] SWFLinc.com. We look forward to seeing you on the course!

Can’t make the golf scramble? You will be missed. But don’t worry, there are several SWFL Inc. events to look forward to in the new year. Visit SWFLinc.com/events and get ready to mark your calendars. ¦