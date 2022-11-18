Chamberlain exhibit on display at Arts Council of Midland

MIDLAND In the high desert landscapes of Utah, artist Cody Chamberlain has found his own muse and spiritual solace in painting.

He’s gotten a chance to share some of his artwork with the Arts Council of Midland with his exhibition that is currently on display until Nov. 28.

“It’s been in the works for quite a while,” Chamberlain said. “They reached out to me about a year, a year and a half ago. They enjoyed my work. They came up to Utah to check out some of my works. We were talking and they wanted to put my work on exhibit. I started talking to (Arts Council of Midland Executive Director) Daniel (Holeva) and showing what I might have for the show. That was kind of it. They’ve been nice to work with.”

The exhibition features 14 of his paintings.

Growing up, Chamberlain always dreamed of being an artist. There wasn’t a time where he knew he wanted to focus only on painting because it was always something he wanted to do.

“I don’t think I had the moment because there was never any question,” Chamberlain said. “It was something I always did. I was one of those kids that drew on the walls. I think it was more of something I always did. It was more about how I make this work functionally for my life. It was six years ago when I was able to make a living out of it. It was more of a progression and it was amazing when that started happening. There was no rule book or playbook or anyone telling me that I had to do this and that to be an artist. It’s kind of terrifying and wonderful at the same time. It’s being your own boss and running everything as far as advertising.”

The paintings are mostly small ones, or at least small enough for him to carry to deliver to Midland by himself.

“We’ll get to the logistics of it,” Chamberlain said. “I was going to deliver the works myself. … There are some larger ones that I have but nothing too heavy. I can carry them by myself. That was the size limitation I worked in. I made the journey heading to Texas. … It worked out just fine.”

When delivering the paintings to Midland, it was his first time ever being in the Lone Star State.

He spent his childhood roaming the high west desert of Utah.

Chamberlain worked for the USDA Forest Service while earning his BFA in Art and Visual Communications from Utah Valley University.

He has been a force in the art community in Utah for over a decade and a participant and contributor to the top ranked art annual competitions of Utah for many years.

When working with the Forest Service, Chamberlain said he would go out and paint the different landscapes that he saw.

But it’s hard for him to describe some of his works.

“It’s funny, people ask what art I do or what I paint,” Chamberlain said. “Sometimes I don’t have the words because I’m a visual artist. It’s easier just to look at my work.”

He’s been grateful for the opportunity to showcase his works in the exhibition which is not something he normally does.

“They’ve done a wonderful job,” Chamberlain said of the Arts Council of Midland. “It’s a beautiful space. They’ve been very accommodating. I had plenty of time to get my work ready for the show. Typically, I don’t do shows. I’m commissioned based. It was interesting to do a show and build up work. That gave me a chance to get a cohesive body of work ready. It wasn’t somebody dictating each piece. That was nice. I haven’t been able to do that for a long time. I also haven’t been to Midland or Texas before. It was new work for a new state. That allowed me to branch out a little bit which is more than welcomed.”

For more information about Cody Chamberlain, visit tinyurl.com/53ed63rc.

