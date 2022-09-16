Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament set for Sept. 21 at Valley Grande Golf Course | News

If you play golf, it is time to sign up for the 23rd Annual Selma Dallas County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament to be held at the Valley Grande Golf Course on Sept. 21.

Executive Director Sheryl Smedley said registration is from 9 to 9:30 am, although you can register early. The tournament is a flighted three-person scramble. Tee off is 10 am Lunch will be provided for all the participants.

She added because of the limited number of golf carts there will only be 20 teams, so you need to get your registration form filled out and in to the Chamber right now to get a spot.

Team registration is $240 or $80 per player. That includes two Mulligans per player. And

for each of the four selected holes, it includes the Closet to the Pin, Inside the Circle, Longest Drive, Pepsi Cup and Advantage Hole contests. Prizes will be awarded in all flights. Tournament Registration Forms are available by email at [email protected] or by calling (334) 875-7241 and should be completed, returned and paid in full.

If you are not a golfer, Smedley said you can still help. Tournament sponsors of $500, hole sponsorships of $125 and par 3 hole sponsors are available.

The tournament is a fund raiser for the Chamber of Commerce.