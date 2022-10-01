Chamber Music Columbus one of the city’s oldest arts groups at 75

In the early 1970s, Columbus flutist Katherine Borst Jones first attended a concert presented by Chamber Music Columbus.

Jones, then a Graduate student at Ohio State University and later a member of the Columbus Symphony and ProMusica Chamber Orchestra, went to hear a string quartet performing a work by Claude Debussy.

“Here I am, a flutist, listening to a string quartet,” said Jones, 74, now Chamber Music Columbus’ board president.

“It opened my eyes to the beauty of chamber music that wasn’t with flute,” said Jones, also a Professor at Ohio State University.

By the time Jones took in one of its presentations, Chamber Music Columbus — at the time known as Prestige Concerts — was already over two decades old: The organization had been bringing in national and international chamber music ensembles since 1948.

