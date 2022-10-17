Chamber Member of the Week: Par 3 Indoor Golf

Aaron Coomes, Brian Swihart, Brandon Hawkings, and Troy Dant were sitting in the Glenmore Distillery breakroom in 2021 when they had the idea for Par 3 Indoor Golf. Frustrated there was nowhere to golf in Owensboro in the winter, they took it upon themselves to create an indoor golf haven.

Their facility on Emory Drive near Wesleyan Park Plaza features three golf bays with simulators. Golfers can play a round at The Old Course in St. Andrews, be a Master at Augusta National, take in some ocean views at Pebble Beach, and more.

Customers can also simply hit balls on a virtual driving range or select from various games and contests. Those games range from hitting balls at warships and helicopters before they shoot you down to other Top Golf-style games that incite one’s creativity.

The four brought Adam Blake into the discussions early to assist with setting up the technology and providing business expertise.

“We looked for a long time for the perfect space and landed on our current location on Emory Drive. This is the former Escape Today ax throwing area, and it was perfect for three golf bays,” Blake said. “We completely renovated the building, planning to open in October 2021. We had setbacks with planning and zoning and ended up opening a month later than planned in November 2021.”

Blake said the winter months had been the busiest, which was to be expected. They said the business did increase during the hottest part of the summer, and several foursomes would come in when the weather impeded their traditional round.

“Indoor golf is definitely a seasonal business. When the weather is nice, people want to be out on the course,” Blake said. “However, outdoor tee times can get rained out, and we have seen people come to play with us as a backup. We expect to be even busier this winter now that more people know about us.”

A current initiative for the group is continuing to spread the word and get their name out there. Blake said they have many first-timers who were unaware they existed. Tragedy Struck Par 3 this summer as Dant passed away.

“We will be going into year two with one less owner,” he said. “Unfortunately, Troy passed away over the summer. That has been a hard blow for all of us, but we look to continue to work towards the original vision he shared.”

Inspiration for the concepts stems from Owensboro having limited entertainment options during the winter months. Blake added that it’s the perfect opportunity for beginning golfers to explore the sport.

“Par 3 isn’t just for hardcore golfers. We have had a lot of people looking to get into golf check us out first,” he said. “Indoor Golf is far more approachable for a beginner than going out on a real course. They can get a feel for the game without worrying about losing balls or people trying to play through them if they are moving too slowly.”

The venue also makes for the perfect date night and group outing, often hosting birthday parties, Christmas parties, retirement parties, and team-building events. Blake said there are instances where businesses will rent out the entire facility for an employee or customer appreciation event.

Par 3 has a bar serving an assortment of beer, ciders, seltzers, and more. While they don’t have a kitchen, patrons are encouraged to have food delivered from local restaurants or bring in their own.

To learn more or schedule a tee time, search playpar3 on social media or visit www.playpar3.com.

