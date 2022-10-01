Chamber holds successful golf tournament – L’Observateur

LAPLACE — The weather was beautiful and the food was even better this past Monday at the River Region Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf tournament held at Riverlands Golf and Country Club in LaPlace.

Winners were: First place – IMTT; Second place – Nucor Steel Louisiana; Third Place—Valero St. Charles Refinery; Closest to the Hole – Eddie Calais, REV; Longest Drive – Justin Smith, Valero.

Participating teams were Bayou Automotive, Civil Construction Contractors LLC, Cooper Consolidated, LLC, Cox, Denka, Entergy, First American Bank & Trust, Greenfield Louisiana LLC, Hargrove Engineers & Constructors, IMTT, Industrial Fluid Management, Legacy Environmental, Nucor Steel Louisiana, Ochsner Medical Center, Port of South Louisiana, PSC Group, REV, South Central Planning and Development, St. James Parish Hospital and Valero St. Charles Refinery.

The River Region Chamber is grateful to the following sponsors: Eagle – Mosaic and Shell; Golf Ball – Bunge North America; Hole in One – Williamson Eye Center; Drink Cart – Advantous Consulting, First National Bank USA, Louisiana Federal Credit Union, Mullin; Hole – Cypress Physical Therapy, Denka, Family Faith Transportation, IMTT, LA. House Rep. Clay Schexnayder, La. River Parishes, Law Firm of Eric Carter Sr. LLC, Maintenance Dredging I LLC, Matherne’s Supermarket, OrthoLA, Pelican State Title LLC, QHotels, Sophisticated Hospitality Group, Southern Chemical, St. Joseph Plantation, The Salad Depot, United Rentals, Valero St. Charles Refinery; In-Kind – Dunkin Donuts LaPlace, Matherne’s Supermarket, St. Charles Printing/FastSigns

Those who would like to get involved with the planning committee for next year’s golf tournament should reach out to the River Region Chamber of Commerce.

All photos were taken by Gene Franques of Models and Talent Photography.