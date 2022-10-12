Chamber Golf Tournament Raises Funds

Photo courtesy of Ryan Peterson

Golfers were treated to two days of fun on the greens last week as part of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf tournament. The two-day tournament brought teams to the Carbon Country Club Golf Course for some friendly competition during the fundraising event.

Beginning on Friday, teams had scheduled tee times as they competed for the top prize. Continuing on Saturday, the day began with a shotgun start and was capped off with lunch, prizes and a raffle. This year, the AJB Broadcasting team came out on top thanks to Golfers CJ McManus, Lynden Nelson, Lance Scoville and Nathan Arellano.

This year’s tournament was made possible by Castleview Hospital, Conoco Phillips, Les Olsen, Little Learners, Rocky Mountain Power, Rural Power & Light, USU Eastern, AJB Broadcasting, Cache Valley Bank, Castle Country RV, Flawless Sheeting, General Distributing, In & Out Inspection, R&M Billboard, Real Estate Titans, Swire Coca-Cola, Tony Martines, Zach Palacios, Carbon Corridor, Castle Gate RV Park, Ed Chavez, Emery Telcom, Etzel Realty, Jones & DeMille Engineering, Peczuh Printing, Step One and Sutherlands , along with many generous raffle prize donors and dozens of golf teams.

Each year, the tournament aims to raise funds to support the chamber in its efforts. This year, the money will fund the Inaugural nurses banquet, which will Honor RNs, LPNs and CNAs throughout Carbon County. These healthcare professionals will be treated to a free meal, along with one guest. In addition, $3,000 in cash prizes will be given to attendees at the end of the evening.

Those wishing to provide additional support to nurses Banquet are encouraged to contact the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce at (435) 637-2788. More information can also be obtained by emailing Barbie Haeck, Chamber Director, at [email protected]