Chalobah commits long-term future to Chelsea by penning new contract

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has signed a new contract that keeps him at the club for at least another six years.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old committed to a new deal that runs until 2028 but with an option to extend until 2029.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chalobah came through the Chelsea youth system and made his senior debut in August 2021 – in the UEFA Super Cup win against Villarreal. He has made a total of 43 appearances for the club, 20 of which came in the Premier League last season. He has Featured 13 times in all competitions for the Blues in 2022-23.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “I’m over the moon to sign this contract. It’s been an honor every time I put the shirt on. I want to give my all and do anything for this club,” Chalobah told Chelsea’s website. “As everyone knows I’ve been here from a young age and to continue here is every kid’s dream. Whenever I get the chance, I’ll give my all for the club and look for the future ahead.”

WHAT NEXT FOR CHALOBAH? The centre-back will expect to be part of the team when Chelsea return to domestic action with a game against Bournemouth on December 27.