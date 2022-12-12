Challenge for college football is to ‘get your houses in order’

We’re a week into the transfer Portal season in college football. It officially opened Monday morning. There were 700 names in the database before noon. About 300 more joined before the end of the week.

Eleven West Virginia players have entered: Quarterbacks JT Daniels and Will CrowderOffensive lineman Jordan Whitetight ends Mike O’Laughlin and Corbin Pagereceiver Reese Smithcornerbacks Mumu Bin-Wahad, Tyrin Woodby and Charles Woods and safeties Saint McLeod and Naim Muhammad.

Meanwhile, at North Texas, which just fired its football Coach after an appearance in the Conference USA Championship game, no football players have entered the portal. New WVU Athletic director Wren Baker was in charge of Mean Green sports the past six years and understood that keeping a roster in tact was a key to success.

“It starts with making sure the student-athletes who are here are having a great experience,” Baker said at his introductory news conference Monday. “In any form of talent acquisition, retention is critical. We want our student-athletes who are in our program now to have a great experience and to feel like they’re being prepared for more than just athletics and to get a degree. We’re preparing them for life and preparing them to be valuable members of the community.”

That’s a bit different than what his predecessor shared a week earlier. In a radio interview, Shane Lyons, who WVU fired on Nov. 14, said the transfer Portal “is not an Athletic director’s responsibility.” Lyons said coaches Recruit from the portal, which may have been a way to deflect some of the blame for WVU football’s shortcomings in acquiring Portal talent. It did nothing to explain how the Mountaineers might go about keeping players from leaving, which seems like part of the job description for an Athletic director nowadays.

Well, neither Baker nor Lyons coaches football and makes decisions about things like playing time that might affect a player’s feelings about the team and the program. Yet the AD oversees the entire operation, and that means he must be sure teams understand and possess ways to keep their players in place. It’s a growing challenge across the country, although it’s a challenge with no shortage of suggested solutions.

In the video above, Late Kick host Josh Pate says college football has a choice. Either “de-incentivize” the Portal or “continue to watch complete and utter chaos.” There’s a fix out there. It’s a financial one. But think about the trends of money coming into the sport and players exiting programs. The investment in college football expects better than this, meaning the sport should consider a relatively reasonable request “for the sake of saving the sanctity and integrity of your product. I look at it and say, ‘How is this not common sense?'”