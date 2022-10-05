Chaiken Scholar finds community in the Latino Caucus and Liberal Arts

Because Latino Caucus was that support system he craved, he knew that stepping into the role of president meant that he also needed to ensure that support system carried on into the future. He wanted students to feel as welcomed and embraced as he did, no matter their situation, while providing opportunities for them to grow as students and individuals.

“During my term as president, I want these students to be able to prepare themselves professionally, academically, in any capacity to its fullest while also creating a unified space for Latinx marginalized communities here at Penn State — as well as preparing them with the best possible resources and making sure they are set to pursue any goals they might have,” he said.

It has not only been organizations like the Latino Caucus that have allowed Garza to pursue his passions that pertain to his academic career. He credits his ability to explore these passions to the Student Services staff in the College of the Liberal Arts who have awarded him many opportunities to grow as a student leader.

“The College of the Liberal Arts has financially helped me beyond my own comprehension,” Garza said. “I didn’t think I would be able to come across the country to pursue a college education. It blows my mind every day to know that there are people here who want to see me succeed and be equipped with everything I might need.”

After being accepted to Penn State, Garza was selected as a Chaiken Scholar in the College of the Liberal Arts, a program established by longtime benefactors Gene and Roz Chaiken in 2008.

“Being a Chaiken Scholar has welcomed me to an environment that equips me with resources that I never knew existed, nor knew I would have because I am a low-income and first-generation college student,” Garza said. “My family would never be able to afford my undergraduate academic career, but with this financial assistance, I am able to get a world-class education. Being a part of the Chaiken community is a huge help because I have people in my corner who want to see me succeed, and that feels amazing.”

The Chaikens made a gift in 2020 to establish the Roz and Gene Chaiken Center for Student Success in the College of the Liberal Arts, which opened the following year. Garza credits Patty Klug, director of the Chaiken Center for Student Success, for making him the student he is today and emphasizes that he would not be where he is today if not for her.

“I pop into her office at least once a week, if not twice a week,” he said. “She’s just so helpful, and I like making sure that I say ‘Hi’ to her or making small gestures like that to return the favor of everything she has done for me. I want to make sure that I am showing my appreciativeness towards her.”

Garza has also received support from Earl F. Merritt, director of the Office of Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity in the College of the Liberal Arts. When Garza was accepted to Penn State, he received the Bunton-Waller Scholarship from Merritt’s office. This Scholarship program was named in Honor of Mildred Settle Bunton, recognized as the first African American woman to Graduate from Penn State, and Calvin Hoffman Waller, believed to be Penn State’s first African American graduate.

“When I saw my financial aid package, and the Scholarship was on there, I legitimately wanted to cry,” Garza said. “The Scholarship helped me get an education that I never thought I would be able to accomplish or achieve.”

These two scholarships gave Garza the privilege of not worrying heavily about financial means and focusing solely on his academic and professional career. He also met other Bunton-Waller Fellows, which built yet another support system for him to lean on. This has been especially important to him since he is juggling a lot of responsibilities while also trying to enjoy everything college has to offer.

“I wouldn’t be here had it not been for Mr. Merritt. He has helped me from a financial standpoint and has alleviated the burden of finances for me and my family,” Garza said. “I also meet with him at least once a semester to discuss where I’m at in my academic path and go to him if I have any concerns or need any advice.

“Both Patty Klug and Mr. Merritt are the best people I have in my corner rooting for me here at Penn State.”

Garza’s Penn State experience thus far is one that he will be forever grateful for and one that he hopes to continue to take full advantage of. Coming from the mentality of not knowing if he would ever be able to achieve such goals has pushed his involvement and desire to make an impact on the Penn State community.

“Don’t let anyone tell you that the goals you make for yourself, or the goals that you strive for, are unattainable and unreachable because they’re more than reachable,” Garza said. “You are more than able to do what you want to do.”