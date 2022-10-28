Chagrin’s juried art show celebrates 51st year: Valley Views

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — Valley Art Center (VAC) presents its annual juried art exhibition from 6 to 8 pm Friday (Nov. 4) with an opening reception for the public to view the 48 accepted works by local and regional artists in a variety of media and styles.

The exhibition will be on display in the facility’s main gallery through Dec. 14.

This year’s jurors — Casey Monda of Casey Monda Art Advisory; Arnold Tunstall, director of galleries at The University of Akron; and Mark Yasenchack of Mark Yasenchack Studio — selected pieces for the show from 600 works submitted by artists living within a 250-mile radius of Chagrin Falls.

Cash prizes totaling $2,750 will be awarded to artists whose works won best of show and first-, second- and third-place honors, along with several community sponsored awards. These include the Victoria Welling Award, Phyllis Lloyd Memorial Award for Abstract Painting and the new Darlene Jackson Watercolor Award, given in Honor of the former VAC artist and teacher who died this past summer.

In connection with the exhibition, VAC will host an artists’ talk with Poetry at 6 pm Dec. 1. “Ekphrastacy–Artists Talk + Poets Respond,” in partnership with Heights Arts, is modeled after the Greek term Ekphrasis, meaning a poem that is a vivid description of a work of art, celebrating the artistry of both the visual and spoken word.

The evening will include talks given by the artists and interpretations of the works by poets. Attendees may gain a deeper appreciation of the works, the process of creating them and their impact on viewers.

It will be led by Ray McNiece, poet laureate of Cleveland Heights, and Cleveland poet Siaara Freeman, along with former Cleveland Heights Poets laureate Christine Howey and Mary Weems. They will compose and read poems inspired by the exhibited artworks.

Contact valleyartcenter.org or 440-247-7507.

Basket-weaving classes: Spiders are not the only busy Weavers this fall. Experienced Weavers are invited to join with Geauga Park District Naturalist Renell Roebuck either Nov. 18 or 19 and weave a square storage basket at Holbrook Hollows Lodge.

Participants will also learn several techniques for embellishing baskets. The cost to attend is $35 for Geauga County Residents and $3 additional for out-of-county residents.

Then, on either Dec. 4 or 5, you can attend an odds-and-ends basket-weaving session at Big Creek Park’s Deep Woods Lodge. Participants will receive a basic pattern for designing and weaving your own creation.

The cost is $20 for Geauga County Residents and $24 for out-of-county visitors. For times and more information, contact geaugaparkdistrict.org under arts programs or call 440-286-9516.

Helping police be social responders: The Park Synagogue is offering a free program to the public at 7:30 pm Nov. 10 with Case Western Reserve University Professor Mark Singer of the Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences.

Singer will take attendees through the training he provides Cleveland police and other area police officers to help them become more effective social responders. They notice problems such as family violence, neglect or lack of food when responding to a call — even before social service agencies get involved.

According to Singer, more than 80 percent of police calls are for these social issues, not for crime.

The program will be held at Park Synagogue East, 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Register by Nov. 8 at parksynagogue.org or 216-371-2244, extension 122.

Prevent caregiver burnout: November is National Caregivers Month. If you are among the estimated 14 million Americans caring for someone living with emotional and mental health issues, and/or are among the one in five adults providing unpaid care for adults or children, this may be for you.

You can attend a virtual program, “Caring for the Caregivers: Getting Unstuck,” from 9 am to 12:30 pm Nov. 16 and 17. The program is focused both on professional and family caregivers.

Sponsored by the ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County, it offers insight on how to incorporate healthy habits to avoid feeling stuck, which can lead to depression. Facilitators will cover topics ranging from being connected, empowered and resilient, along with having gratitude.

The deadline to register is Nov. 14. The Courage To Caregivers group is based in Chagrin Falls. Contact couragetocaregivers.org or call 216-536-7699.

