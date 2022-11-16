Chaffee Art Center hosts annual holiday exhibit and Shoppe opening reception, Friday

Friday, Nov. 18 — RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center, Your Center for Creativity, invites the community to its annual holiday exhibit & Shoppe opening Reception on Friday, Nov. 18 from 5 pm to 7 pm Enjoy holiday music, eggnog, hot cocoa bar and holiday sweets while you explore the one-of-a-kind handmade treasures that are perfect for gifting this holiday season.

Please plan on joining us to experience the beauty of the arts. Perfect time to start holiday shopping and to mingle with the artists and the community. This is an all-member show celebrating the Talented artists in our communities whose works will be on display throughout the historic 1890s Mansion through Dec. There is no charge for admission.

And there’s lots more holiday festivities at the Chaffee. On Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 am to 1 p.m., Chaffee is having a free gingerbread house making workshop with double the fun. Make an edible gingerbread house, plus create and decorate your own textile house with ribbons, pinecones, and more. Make a snowman out of cotton balls, and trees from sugar cones.

This should help get you ready for our Annual gingerbread contest. All interested bakers, schools, organizations, businesses, families, individuals, and young people are invited to submit their imaginative gingerbread creations. Pre-registration is appreciated, but not required. All entries must be delivered to the Chaffee Art Center on either Nov. 22 or 23. Gingerbread creations go on display starting on Dec. 3, with the gingerbread contest showcase reception from 12 pm to 2 pm Chaffee will announce “People’s Choice” Awards in various categories; visitors can vote for their favorite entry until Dec. 22. Complete details and entry form can be found at chaffeartcenter.org.

As Chaffee celebrates 61 years as an art center in the Rutland Community, the center also invites you to join as an artist, single or family member to help the Chaffee to continue to inspire and cultivate creativity, while positively impacting the vitality of our community through the arts.

Plan to visit the Chaffee during open hours to experience the 1890s historic building and the wonderful works of art throughout. While here, picture your next event, Bridal shower, wedding, meeting or Retreat being held in the beautiful 1890’s Queen Anne style mansion, fondly known by its first owners as Sunny Gables.

Holiday hours: Thursday 12-7 pm; Friday 12-7 p.m.; Saturday 10 am to 2 pm Private appointments available by request.

For more information visit: chaffeeartcenter.org and the Chaffee Art Center Facebook page for updates and classes, call 802-775-0356, [email protected]or stop in to the Chaffee Art Center at 16 S. Main St. in Rutland.