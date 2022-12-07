Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts Shapes Next Generation of Black Artists

The Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts (CBFA) is continuing the Legacy of Chadwick Boseman by supporting the intellectual, spiritual and artistic growth of the new generation of Black artists – across visual and performing arts – shaping the next generation of cultural leaders.

Chadwick Boseman is an award winning actor, playwright and director most famously known for playing the character T’challa in Marvel’s Black Panther. He attended Howard University in Washington DC, graduating with a Bachelor in Fine Arts in directing. As a trailblazer and Advocate for the Arts at Howard, in 2018, he gave the commencement speech and received an Honorary degree and the University Renamed its College of Fine Arts – Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts – in his honor.

While the foundation has begun doing an incredible amount of work providing scholarships, grants, Lifelong mentorship and support to young Black creatives at Howard University, it needed to cultivate a Positioning and identity that represented the foundation’s deep rooted values ​​while paying reverence to Black artistic culture and heritage beyond its namesake.

CBFA partnered with Anomaly Toronto to create a distinct, enduring, and memorable strategic Positioning and visual brand identity with the aim of uniquely Positioning the foundation amidst other Arts focused non-profits, and to help draw in aspiring beneficiaries and galvanize prospective donors.

The focus for Anomaly Toronto was to showcase the ways in which the CBFA brings together artists, donors, and members of the community to create opportunities and uplift the stories and Voices of young Black creatives across America.

“We’re telling the story of Black joy, art, and excellence, all anchored in the Legacy of not only Chadwick Boseman, but of the entire African Diaspora. In the non-for-profit space there can often be a transactional feel to the Foundations that exist, and with the Humanity and warmth of Chadwick’s legacy, we have an opportunity to create an emotional connection with the artistic and donor community. Having the opportunity to work with CBFA to pay Homage to such a Magnificent individual, and create something enduring, and fitting of their life and Legacy has been both an Absolute honor and a responsibility that we do not take lightly.” – Candace Borland, partner and president

What began as a design and branding project, quickly evolved into a partnership with Anomaly Toronto providing the foundation’s social playbook and outputs, as well as designing merchandise, and creating the website.

“It is difficult to describe what a Pleasure it has been to work with the team at Anomaly Toronto.. From our very first meeting, they’ve shown an innate understanding of the mission of the CBFA and the significance of this undertaking. They are incredibly thorough and intentional in their work, and I hope the rest of the world loves what they’ve created as much as we do at CBFA.” – Simone Ledward-Boseman, board president.

CBFA’s official launch coincides with the release of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever on November 11th. Like every Marvel movie there’s always a surprise during the credits but if you wait until the end of the credits, you’ll see the logo which was requested to be included by Simone and the film’s director Ryan Coogler.

Visit here to uplift the stories and create opportunities to support the Voices of young Black creatives across America.