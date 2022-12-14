Chad Tessmer, Executive Director, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

Great art can happen anywhere.

A new play put up in a Bookstore basement can be as exhilarating and lasting as anything found in New York or London. A single string instrument can transform a street corner and fill the city with a sound never heard before. From the walls of our buildings and their bounty of murals to the boulevard Dancers and their quest for a drop in the hat—creativity is not defined solely by its space.

But.

When it comes to artists—and especially when it comes to young people in our community—this should not be our default. We should not convince ourselves that, simply because art can happen anywhere, our responsibility to provide safe and quality spaces is fulfilled.

The Milwaukee Youth Arts Center (MYAC) was born in Collaboration between two organizations—First Stage and Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra—who knew that their capacity to serve was only limited by the bounds of quality space. Almost 17 years ago, they came together and did something big and bold: build an intentionally collaborative space for young learners and artists—a place to come together, learn, and grow.

More than ever, we need open spaces for all Milwaukeeans. Safe places for diverse communities to intersect. Quality destinations that amplify all Voices and celebrate all experiences. That’s the promise of MYAC, and that’s the privilege of my work.

As a young person, I filmed homemade movies on the sidewalks of Milwaukee’s 16th Street. My first band celebrated its Inaugural “concert” from the Landing of a backyard swing set. I’ve performed great works of drama in an old storefront, a neighborhood church, and a reclaimed city mansion.

And had this community not invested in quality, inclusion and equitable access—that might have been the end of my creative journey. Instead, today I have the honor to serve as executive director of MYAC and pay forward those investments with an unyielding desire for more quality, more collaboration, and more creativity for all of Milwaukee’s young people.

