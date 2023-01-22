Chad Henne helps the Chiefs make the AFC title game

Former Michigan football quarterback Chad Henne came off the bench and threw a touchdown pass in the Chiefs’ win over the Jaguars.

Michigan football fans have had a good reason to watch the Chiefs in recent years as Frank Clark has played a key role in their many playoff runs.

Chad Henne has also been on the team for a number of years but rarely sees time since he’s the No. 2 behind one of the Greatest players in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes.

Yet, Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain in the first half and left the game for a while. Henne took over, which has happened before in the Divisional round of the playoffs.

He was effective when he was in the game and with the Chiefs leading just 10-7, he led Kansas City on a 98-yard drive. That’s probably not something Michigan football fans expected to see on Saturday or fans of the Chiefs for that matter.

The former four-year starter for Michigan football didn’t put up flashy numbers. He was 5-for-7 for 23 yards but did throw a touchdown that allowed KC to go up 17-7. The Chiefs eventually went into Halftime up 17-10 before Mahomes returned in the third quarter.

A couple of years ago, Mahomes was knocked out of a game against Cleveland and Henne played in relief. He was 6-for-8 for 88 yards and converted a key first down late to help the Chiefs clinch a win, even though he did throw an interception.

Since Henne has been in the league for well over a decade, it’s kind of hard to believe he’s still around but it’s games like today that show why. Henne is the kind of quarterback that is content to sit behind Mahomes at this stage in his career.

But when needed, he’s delivered and that’s why Andy Reid has kept him around. Either way, it was good to see him making plays, plus Frank Clark who had a sack and two tackles for a loss.