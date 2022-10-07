Chace resigns as Spellman football Coach due to parental behavior

Following the Cardinal Spellman High football team’s loss to Bishop Fenwick on Thursday night, head Coach Kahn Chace has resigned from his position citing “parent harassment and disrespect.”

“I’ve had friends and family come to games and have to leave because of the things being said about me in the stands,” said Chace on Friday morning. “I don’t even have my wife and kids go to the game anymore because I don’t need them to hear that about me.”

“Today, we accepted the resignation of Head Football Coach Kahn Chace for personal reasons,” read a press release from Spellman. “We appreciate Coach Chace’s service to the Spellman Athletic Department, and we wish him well in his future endeavors. Our priority is to stabilize the program on an interim basis, by working with the existing coaching staff. Our Athletic Office will be working to find a new head Coach for the 2023 season, but in the meantime, the player’s experience, and team success will remain paramount as Athletic Director, Mr. (Michael) Gerrish, Shepherds the coaching staff through the remainder of the season.”

