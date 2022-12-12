CFN says Music City Bowl ‘is going to be a rough watch’

Iowa starting quarterback Spencer Petras was injured in the Nebraska game and Hawkeyes head football Coach Kirk Ferentz announced that he required season-ending surgery.

That means that either Joe Labas or Carson May will start for Iowa versus Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. Neither has yet taken a Collegiate snap.

Running back Gavin Williams and wide receiver Arland Bruce IV both entered the transfer Portal and won’t take part in the Bowl game either.

Meanwhile, for Kentucky, starting quarterback Will Levis and starting running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. have both opted out of the Bowl game versus the Hawkeyes to prepare for the 2023 NFL draft.

With all of that news, it only adds to why College Football News’ Pete Fiutak has a less than enthusiastic endorsement of Iowa’s date against Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

Didn’t we just do this? The 20-17 Kentucky win over Iowa in last year’s Citrus Bowl was low scoring, but good. This one will be the former, not the latter. This is going to be a rough watch. Can Cade McNamara get healthy and play in this? Maybe the Michigan transfer-turned-Hawkeye can play full-time QB for both sides. As is, Iowa doesn’t have an offense – it’s not going to turn into the Kansas City Chiefs with a month to get ready. On the other side, possible No. 1 overall draft pick Will Levis is out of his mind to spend one more minute getting beaten up behind the leaky UK O line. If the total is 1.5, go under. The Iowa defense wins ugly. — Fiutak, College Football News.

Fiutak’s Prediction was Iowa 16, Kentucky 13. That would be eight points less than the two teams combined for in last year’s Vrbo Citrus Bowl and a winning under ticket according to the current Tipico Sportsbook over-under total of 31.5.

Even if the offense both ways might leave plenty to be desired, it’s also one final chance to see some terrific Iowa defensive stars. Names like linebackers Seth Benson and Jack Campbell. Defensive backfield standouts in safety Kaevon Merriweather and cornerback Riley Moss. And defensive linemen Joe Evans, John Waggoner and Noah Shannon.

