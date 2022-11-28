CFCC Women’s soccer and volleyball teams defeated during NJCAA Championships

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) – Cape Fear Community College’s Sea Devils Women’s soccer and volleyball teams both competed in their respective National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Championships.

The Women’s volleyball team entered the tournament as the No. 15 seed and won their first ever NJCAA Championship tournament Matchup against No. 10 seed Moraine Valley, but No. 11 seed Muskegon Community College later defeated them. This marks the fifth time the team has qualified for the Championship in the history of the program.

The CFCC Women’s soccer team (Cape Fear Community College)

The Women’s soccer team entered the tournament as the No. 12 seed but lost their games against No. 1 seed Holmes Community College and No. 8 seed Schoolcraft College. This is the third time the team has qualified for the NJCAA National Championships.

“Despite the losses, Sea Devils demonstrated a high level of sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Their positive interactions with teammates, coaches, opponents, and officials – and no penalty cards throughout tournament play – earned the team the Sportsmanship Award,” CFCC said in a release.

“We are overwhelmed with pride for the incredible effort and hard work our student-athletes and coaches demonstrated this year,” said CFCC President Jim Morton. “Having our Women’s soccer team recognized with the sportsmanship award speaks volumes to the programs that our coaches run, as well as to the caliber of student-athletes we have. In addition, our Women’s volleyball team has made program history with its first Championship win. It’s a great year to be a Sea Devil!”

