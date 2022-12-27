CFB experts state Miami football biggest Cormani McClain challengers

The Miami football program remains involved with five-star cornerback Cormani McClain who committed to the Hurricanes in October. McClain did not sign a National Letter of Intent during the Early National Signing period that ended on Friday. Alabama and Colorado have emerged as the biggest challengers to Miami.

Chad Simmons, the Director of Recruiting for On3 stated on their podcast The Inside Scoop on Monday that Alabama, Colorado and Miami have all been in contact with McClain since the Lakeland star prospect chose to delay his recruitment. Simmons reported he hasn’t heard if Florida has been communicating with McClain.

McClain is the third-ranked player in the 2023 class, top CB and the number one prospect in Florida in the Class of 2023. Despite the comments from Simmons, Florida is listed as the 83.5 percent favorite for a commitment from McClain. The Gators were the favorites for McClain before he committed to Miami.

Colorado has emerged as a potential signing of McClain after the Buffaloes hired Deion Sanders as their head coach from Jackson State. Sanders brought 2022 five-star CB Travis Hunter with him from Jackson State. Simmons said as of Monday he expects Miami to stay in the recruitment for McClain.

“I think we’ve confirmed, obviously, Colorado has been in communication…I know Alabama’s had at least some communication with Cormani at one time. Obviously, (his Finalists were) Alabama, Florida and Miami when he chose to commit to Miami. I haven’t heard anything about Florida getting back engaged in communication just yet. Everybody’s just kind of told me they want some quiet time, some time to themselves, try and think about things, talk things over during this dead period. I think we’ll hear a little bit more come mid-January, but right now, I think they kind of left Miami hanging more than anybody else in this. They were trying to power to get him signed Thursday, then into Friday. Obviously, McClain and his camp chose not to. So I think everything right now is still to be determined. Based on what I know right now, it seems like Miami’s gonna go just as hard…Miami wants him in this class. Again, things could change and we’re going off, obviously, different communication with different people, but putting things together, Miami still wants Cormani McClain in this class, as of the day after Christmas. So we’ll see what happens between now and February, but right now, I expect Miami to stay in this race.”

Steve Wiltfong the Director of Recruiting for 247 Sports reiterated what Simmons said “Colorado in touch with Cormani McClain already this morning. So the Buffaloes trying to make a move on the No. 1 cornerback in the country. He has talked to Coach Deion Sanders this morning.”

McClain as currently committed to the 2023 Miami class is the highest-rated player. The Miami football program has the fourth-ranked 2023 Consensus class as ranked by 247 Sports and On3 behind Alabama, Georgia and Texas. Without McClain, Miami would drop to the fifth-ranked class slightly behind Oklahoma.

With just over five weeks remaining until the traditional national signing day, expect a vigorous recruitment for McClain between Alabama, Colorado and Miami football programs with the potential for other programs to emerge. Name, image and likeness is expected to play a big role in where McClain signs.