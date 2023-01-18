Ceuta vs Barcelona: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Catalans have begun the year in impressive fashion and should have few problems in the last 16 of the Copa Del Rey against lower league opponents

Barcelona face third tier Ceuta in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday evening with Xavi Hernandez’s men aiming to continue their strong run of form.

The Blaugrana lifted the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, are currently three points clear at the top of La Liga and are massive favorites against lower league opposition this week.

Ceuta vs Barcelona latest odds

The hosts knocked out La Liga side Elche in the previous round but are bottom of their division of the Primera RFEF, the third tier of Spanish football and Ceuta can be backed at 20/1 (21.00) with bet365 to pull off an enormous shock.

Barca for their part are priced at just 1/11 (1.09) with the draw available at 9/1 (10.00).

Ceuta vs Barcelona first goal scorer odds

First goal scorer odds are not available for this match.

Ceuta vs Barcelona preview

Barca head to the Spanish Enclave in northern Africa full of confidence and they will be aiming to kick on, following a positive start to 2023.

Ceuta are the lowest ranked team left in the competition and while they have beaten opposition from higher divisions in the two previous rounds, they are likely to come unstuck against the leaders of La Liga.

Barca will rest players but will still field a team competitive enough to dispose of a Ceuta side that are 14 points from safety adrift at the bottom of their division.

Ceuta have the worst defensive record in their league, while Barca are the most prolific team in the Spanish topflight and Backing them to get among the goals makes plenty of sense.

Ceuta vs Barcelona tips and predictions

The visitors are priced at 5/6 (1.83) to win both halves and that looks like the best way to get Barca onside. Another option could be Backing Xavi’s men to score over 3.5 goals at 11.8 (2.37).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365