Cesarone Named to United Soccer Coaches All-Region Team

Gabbie Cesarone

Graduate center backwas named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s All-North Region Third Team, as announced by the publication on Wednesday.

Cesarone’s nod marks the second consecutive year that a student-athlete has been honored regionally by the United Soccer Coaches. Last year, Sophia Boman and Makenzie Langdok were recognized to the All-North Region team.

Cesarone led the Golden Gophers in goals (six), game-winning goals (four), and field player minutes (1,670) along with finishing second on the team in points (14). For the St. Charles, Ill., native, the Third Team selection adds to her list of honors from a terrific Graduate season, receiving All-Big Ten Tournament Team and All-Big Ten Second Team honors. In-season, Cesarone was named Big Ten Defender of the Week on Oct. 11 and recognized to Top Drawer Soccer’s Team of the Week on Oct. 18.

In Erin Chastain ‘s second season as head coach, the Maroon & Gold finished with an 8-8-3 (4-4-2 Big Ten) record, including their first result against a top-ten opponent since 2015. Minnesota finished eighth in the Big Ten, handing its first post-season bid since the 2018 season, and the first Big Ten Tournament appearance in the Chastain Era.

For more information on the Gophers, continue to check back with GopherSports.com. Keep up with the University of Minnesota Women’s soccer on Twitter and Instagram (@GopherSoccer) and on Facebook, so you don’t miss any content during the offseason.