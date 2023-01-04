César Montes, the 10th Mexican player in Spanish soccer in 2023

Mexican defender César Montes will become the tenth Mexican to participate in the different categories of Spanish soccer at the start of 2023. The defender was recently signed by Espanyol and joins Andres Guardado and Jesús Tecatito Coronato be the three most prominent Mexican stars currently in the top two divisions of Spanish football.

Montes will play in LaLiga, the senior category of the Spanish league, Defending the colors of Espanyol while Andres Guardado El Principito continues at Betis and Jesús Corona is due to return to action with Seville once he recovers from his injury.

Mexican footballers feature at every level of Spanish football, including those playing at Clubs in the Liga SmartBank. Aztec star Marcelo Flores played alongside Alonso Aceves at Oviedo in the third tier after joining the Asturians on loan from Arsenal at the start of the season. Flores, who has made seven starts in 14 Appearances so far, could feature in this evening’s Copa del Rey Clash against Atlético Madrid. There are high expectations for Flores, and hopefully, at Oviedo he will gain the kind of experience that will set him to face greater challenges later in his career.

Up until recently, his team mate at the Carlos Tartiere was left-back Alonso Aceves, a player who opened the doors of Europe against all odds. He joined on loan from Pachuca at the start of the season and ended up playing 10 games under Coach Álvaro Cervera, all in the starting XI. However, the club decided to terminate his loan agreement at the start of 2023.

Another Mexican player who is also making his case is Jordan Carrillo who is on the books at Sporting Gijonalong with Miguel Guzmán and Gustavo Carmona at Salamanca – both in the Spain’s Second Division, the Liga Santander.

Luis Telles deserves a separate note. He is with Extremaduran side Cacereño, who play in the Second Division Federation – the fourth level of Spain’s league system. They drew Real Madrid in the Last 32 of the Copa del Reyand the Mexican midfielder had the honor of playing 75 minutes against the 14-time European Champions on Tuesday night.

Full screen Luis Telles Battles with Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga in Tuesday’s Copa del Rey tie. Quality Sport Images Getty

And lastly, other Mexican players are registered at Clubs in the lower categories, such as Alan Araiza who is with Salerm Puente Genil in the fifth division of the Spanish league and youth team goalkeeper Tobias Romero who plays for AD Penya Arrabal’s Under-19s.

Mexican players in Spain