César Montes sends one last message to Monterrey fans before moving to Espanyol

César Montes is ready to start his new adventure in Europe’s elite after spending all his professional career at Monterrey in Liga MX. The 25-year-old said Farewell to the club that gave him the opportunity to make his debut in Mexico’s top tier back in 2015 and now he will travel to Spain to sign his new deal with Espanyol of Barcelona.

Montes thanks the fans from Monterrey

“My wife asked me if I was sad and I told her that I wasn’t. Maybe a bittersweet feeling because I have been living in Monterrey for almost five years. I’ve accomplished great things in this city, I met great people that helped me to achieve my dreams as a player. I want to thank all the fans for being so supportive and for always being there. They were always respectful to me and my family and I will be grateful forever for thatsaid Montes.

“Also I will always be grateful with the boss, Victor Manuel Vucetich. He was always there for me to guide me and make me a better defender. They would protect me when I started with the first team,” added Montes. The 25-year-old is the second Mexican player to make the switch to Europe’s top tier following the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“It is clear that the level at a World Cup is different and it is very high. So it is good that Mexican players leave their comfort zone and live new experiences. It is not easy, but just to try it will help the Mexico national team in the future,” they concluded.

Monterrey’s official statement

“We inform our fans and the news outlets that we have officially reached a deal with RCD Espanyol of Barcelona for the transfer of César Montes. The 25-year-old Mexican defender will travel on December 26 to Spain to undergo a medical examination and once he is cleared, he will sign his new deal,” said the Liga MX side.

Montes will join the La Liga side for the second part of the season and he will fight for a starting spot under manager Diego Martínez. The Mexican international will have tough competition to gain the trust of his new head coach, because Leandro Cabrera and Fernando Calero have played the majority of the games at the center back position so far this campaign.