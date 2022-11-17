Ceremony marks start of work on Dublin Cultural Arts Center | News

Dublin City Council members are shown attending the groundbreaking ceremony for the anticipated Cultural Arts Center. (Photo courtesy City of Dublin)

Dublin’s former police headquarters is set to be repurposed as a cultural, artistic and educational hub for residents and community members.

Design renderings of the new Dublin Cultural Arts Center show how the building will look once construction and renovations are complete. (Image courtesy City of Dublin)

Recently, city leaders met to declare a milestone for the project — a groundbreaking to mark the first day of construction for the renovations.

Wielding sledgehammers, the Dublin City Council and other officials participated in the event for the new center. The once-longtime home of Dublin Police Services will be transformed into a 13,000-square-foot arts and culture center that is expected to open in 2024.

For the past several years, officials had recognized the need for a cultural network facility in Dublin, according to city communications manager Shari Jackman.

“Beginning back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, long-range strategic planning always identified a Cultural Art Center as something meant for Dublin,” Jackman told the Weekly. “When conversations began about a new facility being built for Dublin Police Services, a location was finally identified for the future Cultural Arts Center.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button