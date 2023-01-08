Ceramic sculptures, workshop on week’s arts calendar

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

DANCE: ‘Dance on Main’

Pine Bluff’s Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas hosts “Dance on Main” with choreographer Gia Turner, open to those 16 or older, 5:30-7 pm Thursday at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, with additional classes, 5:30-7 pm Feb. 9 and March 9. This beginner-friendly class covers the Fundamentals of stretching, dance terminology and technique; each week’s class will focus on a different style — hip-hop, jazz and contemporary. Turner, a Pine Bluff native, captained the Watson Chapel Steppers and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff M4 Golden Girls and coached Watson Chapel’s Golden Motion Dance-Line. Cost is pay what you can ($15 recommended). Register at asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375. For more information, email [email protected]

ART AND EXHIBITS: Ceramic sculptures

“Kukuli Velarde: CORPUS,” 15 ceramic sculptures, each with a matching tapestry, by Peruvian-American artist Kukuli Velarde that reflect on the meaning of Survival in the face of colonialism, goes on display Monday in the Brad Cushman Gallery, Windgate Center of Art and Design, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. The exhibit remains up through March 3.

Velarde will give the Windgate Distinguished Lecture, “A Voice of My Own,” 6 pm Feb. 24 in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall in UALR’s Fine Arts Building. A reception will follow, 7-8:30 pm, in the center’s second-floor lobby. The lecture series, which began in 2020 and is funded by a grant from the Windgate Foundation, brings nationally known scholars, artists, makers and art and craft influencers to the university.

Gallery hours are 9 am-5 pm Monday-Friday, 10 am-1 pm Saturday, 2-5 pm Sunday. Admission to the gallery and the lecture are free. Call (501) 916-5104 or email [email protected]

Ceramics workshop

Artist Jennifer Solano will give a hands-on, four-part ceramics workshop, 12-3 pm Saturdays, starting this Saturday, Jan. 21, 28 and Feb. 4, for adults 18 and older at The ARTSpace on Main in Pine Bluff. Cost is $180, $160 for members of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. Class size is limited to six; students will learn the basics of working with clay and create their own ceramic pieces using a Pottery wheel. No experience is necessary. Register at asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375. For more information, email [email protected]

UAPB exhibition

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 2023 Spring Senior Exhibition opens Tuesday at The ARTSpace on Main in Pine Bluff. The exhibition remains up through a closing reception, 4-6 pm Feb. 9. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 10 am-5 pm Tuesday-Friday, 10 am-4 pm Saturday. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

Cameras and courtship

“From Portraits to Polaroids,” covering the history of photography through a selection of historic cameras and Photographs from the Rogers Historical Museum collections, goes on display Saturday in the Collections Gallery at the museum, 313 S. Second St. at Cherry Street, Rogers. The exhibition remains up through July 8.

Also starting Saturday, the museum offers a glimpse into the process of courtship in the early 1900s via its Hawkins House Themed Tour titled “The Etiquette of Courtship.” The tour, through May 20, focuses on Women’s Magazines that offered advice on courtship, the arts of conversation and letter writing, examples of early 1900s love songs, Valentine’s cards, a wedding announcement and a 1908 wedding dress.

Museum admission is free. Hours are 10 am-4 pm Tuesday-Saturday. Call (479) 621-1154 or visit rogershistoricalmuseum.org.