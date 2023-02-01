Ceramic artist Featured at Thyen-Clark Cultural Center

Jasper Community Arts will feature the work of Evansville ceramic artist Todd A. Matteson for the months of February, March and April 2023 at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

Matteson’s ceramic and porcelain pieces of artwork are influenced by his Native American heritage.

“During my childhood, my grandmother spoke often of our Native American heritage,” Matteson stated. “It was something she wanted to hand down to us to carry on. It wasn’t until I became an artist in college that it would influence who I was and what I created.”

“Since people have walked on this earth, vessels have had a Timeless identity as storage containers — for food and beverage and for Souls and spirits. My vessels are an expression of my love for traditionally thrown forms and Native American designs, as well as basic 2D design and tribal tattoos. The compositions and design aspects of Pottery and textiles drew me in. My designs are inspired from images I capture along my journey of life. Each design is unique and meaningful and is tattooed onto the vessel. The vessel and symbol become one, sacred”, said Matteson.

“Glazes on the vessels contrast boldly against the skin of the clay. They fuse and burn naturally into the clay, causing halos of color around the designs and enhancing the forms. The halos are created by the chemicals in the glaze that have saturated the clay body. I have chosen hues of turquoise as my base palette. The colors are tranquil yet appealing. The varied hues of blue-green symbolize creation and the hope for security and beauty, as well as good Fortune and Healing properties”, Matteson said.

Todd Matteson was born in Washington, Indiana and attended the University of Evansville for his Bachelor of Science Degree (95). He was a studio assistant under Professor Les Miley from 1997-1999 while working at UE.

In January of 2000, Matteson started his Master of Arts degree in Ceramics at Purdue University. After graduating from Purdue in 2002, he became an Adjunct Instructor at Ivy Tech State College in Lafayette, IN as well as the Ceramics Instructor and Studio Technician at the West Lafayette Museum of Art.

Matteson was accepted into the Master of Fine Arts in Ceramics program at Kansas State University in 2004 and received his degree in 2006. During this time, he was an Adjunct instructor at Washburn University. Upon graduation, Matteson landed his first full-time professorship at Lourdes University, Sylvania, OH. Matteson spent 9 years there as Assistant and Associate Professor as well as the Chairperson of the Art Department. He oversaw the Pre-Art Therapy, Studio Arts, and Art History programs in his final 3 years there. Matteson was an elected representative of the Faculty Senate at Lourdes and chaired numerous Senate subcommittees. He was an Officer in the Toledo Federation of the Arts Society, a member of the Sylvania Arts Commission, and sat on boards of other Toledo area art organizations.

In 2015, Matteson returned to UE to teach Ceramics, Sculpture, and Foundation courses. He is currently Chairperson and Associate Professor and serves as a Faculty Senate Subcommittee member of Promotion and Tenure. He was Co-Chair of the Strategic Vision Committee Goal 5. He is a member of the Education Advisory Council, as well as serving on their Curriculum Committee for Art Education. Todd is the Faculty Advisor for the UE Clay Club, which is responsible for the annual Chili Bowl Sale to help fight local hunger. He is a member of the NCECA (National Council for the Education of Ceramic Arts), the International Ceramics Art Network, and the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana.

Matteson’s Solo exhibition will be on display from February 2n.d through April 23rd2023. Opening Reception will take place on Thursday, February 2n.d, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Todd will join us for the evening and will give a Gallery Talk at 5:30 pm.

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, Jasper, IN 47546, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, and Sunday from noon to 3:00 pm . School groups, clubs, and students are welcome. Admission is free. Donations appreciated.

For more information, please call 812-482-3070. Jasper Community Arts is a department of the City of Jasper. JCA is partially supported by Friends of the Arts, Inc., the Indiana Arts Commission, The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana, and the National Endowment for the Arts.