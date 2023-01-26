Century hires new soccer coaches

PATRIOTS HIRE NEW COACHES

To fill the openings left by the departure of Ryan Okerson, Century High School announced Wednesday the hirings of Laura Hertz and Stephane Guillaume as the program’s new girls and boys soccer coaches, respectively.

Hertz has a long playing career at both the collegiate and professional levels. She started at NJCAA DI Navarro College, moved to the University of Texas-San Antonio, and played for Alamo SC in the Women’s Premier Soccer League.

Hertz has coached and refereed at several youth levels. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Biology from Minot State and a Master’s degree in forest resources and conservation from the University of Florida.

Hertz assumes command of a Century soccer team that finished sixth in last year’s West Region regular season standings (5-10-1, 4-9-1 for 13 points) and missed advancing to the state tournament for the first time in history.

People are also reading…

Guillaume also has an extensive professional career, having played with the Colorado Rapids, Miami FC, Cleveland City Stars, and Fort Lauderdale Strikers which covers the MLS, USL, and NASL.

Guillaume also played for the Haitian national team in several different cycles, and was part of the Haitian team that won the 2007 Caribbean Nations Cup and played for Haiti at the 2007 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Stephane has coached the past 10 years at the youth level and currently coaches with the Magic Soccer program in Bismarck.

Guillaume will head the 2023 Century boys soccer team that finished sixth at state and fourth in the regular season standings (9-6-4 overall, 6-4-4 for 22 points) last fall.