Century Golf and HKI acquire Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club of Las Colinas

Century Golf Partners has added another Trophy to its portfolio. The 17-year-old company, in partnership with HKI America, acquired the Dallas-area Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club of Las Colinas.

The Dec. 15 acquisition includes two courses, the Cottonwood Valley Course and the TPC of Las Colinas Course, which was the host site of the PGA Tour’s Byron Nelson Championship for 35 years.

“The Club’s legendary history as the host site of the Byron Nelson, award-winning golf courses, state-of-the-art sports facilities, and thriving location makes this one of the premier Clubs in Dallas and we are Grateful for the members’ support to acquire the club,” said Jim Hinckley, founding partner and CEO of Century Golf Partners.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Century Golf owns and operates over 40 courses, including PGA WEST in California, which it also co-owns with HKI America. HKI America owns 26 golf facilities along with distributorships for Baroness turf maintenance equipment and Yamaha golf carts. It has 17 facilities in the US, all purchased since 2018. It owns nine golf facilities in Japan.

Shin Il Yoo founded the company in 1990 and was the Sole Distributor for Baroness turf machinery in Korea. In 2003, he was the first Korean to buy a golf course in Japan. Jay Morrish and DA Weibring designed The Las Colinas courses. The adjacent Las Colinas Resort was recently acquired by a joint venture between Partners Group and funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC.