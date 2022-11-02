Century football set for semifinals

BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) – After starting the year 0-5, Century won three of their last four in the regular season to sneak into the postseason. After knocking out the state’s top team, Century is now one of four teams still vying for a state title.

“One word?… I want to say effort,” said Kyan Barth.

“Perseverance,” said Peyton Arndt.

“Euphoric,” said Ryan Brynjolfson.

“Well, I think the one word would be confidence, and we’ve played with a lot of confidence these past several weeks. We’ve seen it in practice. The kids know what needs to be done, it was a matter of going out in doing it,” said Ron Wingenbach.

They went out and knocked off the state’s number-one team, and they did it by controlling the football.

“Well, number one it was field position. You look back, we had it most of the first half. We were able to maintain and establish field position, and in high school football that’s so huge,” said Wingenbach.

They went in as the #8 team, and they knew everything reset last Friday in Fargo.

“Going into the Playoffs we knew the pressure wasn’t on us, it was on the teams we were going to play because they’re playing the eight seed. Going in as underdogs there’s nothing to lose, so we go in 0-0, and anything can happen in the playoffs,” said Barth.

The Patriots started the year winless through five weeks. They let up more than twice the amount they scored. After a tight week five loss to Shanley, the offense and defensive numbers completely flipped.”

“That Shanley game, that was the point we knew we could flip it because we were so close, and in the second half we came out and blew it. We knew that was the one where we had to pick it up, or we weren’t going to be where we wanted to be,” said Arndt.

“I’d say the big thing is leadership and accountability. Beginning of the year, kids would make mistakes and just keep making more mistakes, and it was a trend that was going down. There was a turning point in the year where we knew we had to step it into gear,” said Brynjolfson.

With their fourth win in five weeks Friday night, Century is on to the program’s 15th semifinal appearance in their 16-year playoff streak. It’s a game against another familiar opponent. Fargo Davies.

“As exhibited the first time we played them, they’re a big-play team. Great speed on the perimeter, and up front they’re very physical and athletic. Number one we need to make sure we know our assignments, and we’re assignment sharp. Offensively we have to take advantage. The first time we played we had some opportunities in the redzone we couldn’t capitalize on, and that can’t happen Friday night,” said Wingenbach.

