Centuries of Bihari Literature now available in English translation for the 1st time

Patna, Nov 2 (UNI) Centuries of Bihari Literature written in a dozen languages, is now available in English translation for the first time as a Book of Bihari Literature edited by poet-diplomat Abhay K has been published by HarperCollins India.

Talking about the book at a function organized by the publisher, Abhay K. says, ‘The Book of Bihari Literature makes accessible the rich literature of Bihar written in over ten languages, in English translation, to the world. The first of its kind, it’s a Landmark anthology which will open many doors.’

Prema Govindan, Senior Commissioning Editor, Literary, at Harper Collins India adds, ‘A brilliant collection of the very best of Bihari literature, this anthology will delight and astonish in equal measure. It’s a veritable treat!’

It contains translated literature from various languages ​​spoken in Bihar such as Angika, Bajjika, Bhojpuri, English, Farsi, Hindi, Magahi, Maithili, Pali, Sanskrit and Urdu.

The Book of Bihari Literature is a vibrant collection of writings-poems, essays, stories-that have flowed from the pens of the great poets, thinkers and writers across millennia, who were born or lived in what is modern-day Bihar. This book makes accessible to English-speaking Readers the bounty of Bihari literature, and brings to the fore works in neglected languages ​​by ancient Philosophers and celebrated contemporary authors alike.

A family is unable to decide whether a parrot who has landed in its garden is a Hindu or a Muslim. A courtesan loses her Ancestral mirror to rioters. The family that now owns it finds itself transformed.

But celebrates her freedom from domestic drudgery.

Vatsyayana hands you the keys to sexual bliss. Hira Dom berates the caste system.

Over the centuries, many great Empires and Kingdoms took root in Bihar and, along with advances in mathematics, astronomy, philosophy, science and statecraft, they produced exemplary works of literature.

Abhay K, is the author of a dozen Poetry books, including Celestial, Stray Poems, Monsoon, The Magic of Madagascar and The Alphabets of Latin America. He is also the editor of The Bloomsbury Book of Great Indian Love Poems, Capitals, New Brazilian Poems and The Bloomsbury Anthology

of Great Indian Poems.

UNI KKS BM