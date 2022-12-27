Centreville’s Kessler heading to play volleyball at Oakland University

Centerville senior Bella Kessler has a good grasp on her post-collegiate plans.

As of right now, Kessler wants to study and end up in elementary education. She’s pretty firm on wanting to be a fourth grade teacher when she finishes college, partly because that was her favorite year of school.

“I just love working with kids, I love watching them develop and grow,” Kessler said.

Oh yeah, Kessler will be continuing that academic education at Oakland University. She will also be playing volleyball for the Division 1 Grizzlies.

“I’m excited for the opportunity,” Kessler said. “The recruiting process was long, very tiring.”

Kessler and Oakland volleyball Coach Krista Rice have known each other for a bit, which helped out when the Centerville Graduate ultimately made her decision. Division 1 volleyball is a lot of work, Kessler knows, but the challenge — along with being a student-athlete — was too good to pass up for the All-State volleyball player.

“I love Oakland’s coach, Krista, I have known her a while and I just love her,” Kessler said. “When I found out she was taking the head position at Oakland I contacted her and went on my first visit there not too long after.”

Kessler has made plenty of visits to the Grizzlies’ campus, along with some camps. She believes fitting in at that level will take some work, but it’s something she can accomplish.

Centerville head volleyball Coach Deric Mostrom said he believes Kessler will be able to adjust to the Division 1 life as well. He’s not entirely sure which position she might pursue and play for the Grizzlies, but said Kessler’s work ethic and talent should help her.

“She has the ability to hit, but I would probably put her as a DS (defensive specialist) at first. I think she’s going to be used as a utility player — they’re gonna use her a lot of ways,” Mostrom said. “Anything they want her to do, she will do for them and she will be able to do it for them with her mindset. They like her as a person, who she is, and her passion that she has for volleyball.”

Kessler finished as a two-time All-State volleyball player by the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association. She was named Second Team All-State for this past year and Third Team All-State as a junior.

Mostrom anticipates Kessler being able to catch up quickly to the college game.

“I expect her to take it step by step — the speed of the game, especially coming from a Division 3 school to a mid-major D1 — is a big step, but she’s not afraid and I think she will step into that role, they said. “That’s something she’s done her entire life.”

Kessler sports a 3.7 GPA at Centerville High School. Her favorite subject is English as she enjoys writing.

When it comes to being on Oakland’s campus, Kessler is excited for the chance to meet new people. She will certainly miss her time at Centerville and the people she has met along the way, but the next chapter in life is also an exciting time.

“I’ll miss seeing my friends, I’m a little nervous because I’m not a talkative person,” she said. “I’ll miss playing in front of our student sections as well, we always had good student sections. Also, knowing my mom was there for every game was special for me.”