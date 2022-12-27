Centreville’s Kessler heading to play volleyball at Oakland University

Centerville senior Bella Kessler has a good grasp on her post-collegiate plans.

As of right now, Kessler wants to study and end up in elementary education. She’s pretty firm on wanting to be a fourth grade teacher when she finishes college, partly because that was her favorite year of school.

“I just love working with kids, I love watching them develop and grow,” Kessler said.

Bella Kessler earned Second Team All-State honors this past year as a senior.

Oh yeah, Kessler will be continuing that academic education at Oakland University. She will also be playing volleyball for the Division 1 Grizzlies.

“I’m excited for the opportunity,” Kessler said. “The recruiting process was long, very tiring.”

Kessler and Oakland volleyball Coach Krista Rice have known each other for a bit, which helped out when the Centerville Graduate ultimately made her decision. Division 1 volleyball is a lot of work, Kessler knows, but the challenge — along with being a student-athlete — was too good to pass up for the All-State volleyball player.

