Central York Lone YAIAA team to advance

It was a tough night for any York-Adams team playing outside the league.

New Oxford fell to visiting Northern York in a District 3 Class 5A quarterfinal, and York Suburban lost to host Manheim Central in a Class 4A quarterfinal.

Central York was the only YAIAA team to advance Friday night, when the Panthers denied York High in the final minute to slip by the Bearcats in a Class 6A quarterfinal that was a rematch of their game two weeks ago.

Dover’s Class 5A game at Exeter Township was postponed until 7 pm Saturday.

Class 6A

Central York 51, York High 44

Hempfield 30, Carlisle 14

Class 5A

Northern York 20, New Oxford 7: The host Colonials recovered a fumble on the second play from scrimmage, and Jett Moore scored a play later on an 8-yard keeper for New Oxford’s only points of the game.

New Oxford struggled to find its rhythm offensively. With leading rusher, and newly named Division II Defensive Player of the Year, Brittyn Eakins on the sideline with a right leg injury, the Colonials’ running game struggled to take off. Without that running game to balance the offense, Moore couldn’t find open targets for his passes.

Northern York, who will play the Winner of Saturday’s game between Dover and Exeter Township in the semifinals, alternated between Mason Yohn field goals of 21 and 30 yards and touchdowns to round out their scoring.

The Polar Bears took a lead that they never lost on the second-half kickoff. New Oxford bobbled the kick return, and when the ball bounced into the end zone, Northern pounced on it for the touchdown.

Cocalico 23, Gettysburg 13: The teams played a game of leap frog with the lead until Cocalico took the lead for good on a Josh Myer 96-yard touchdown run. Gettysburg scored its lone touchdown on an 86-yard kickoff return by Tanner Newman.

Class 4A

Manheim Central 63, York Suburban 14: Second-seeded Manheim Central scored early and often against visiting York Suburban, who advanced to the second round of districts for the first time in 36 years. The Barons scored three times in the first quarter and four times in the second to take a 49-7 lead into halftime. The Trojans end their season at 7-5.

Twin Valley 43, Milton Hershey 29

Bishop McDevitt 42, East Pennsboro 7: The Crusaders scored their points in the first half on the strength of five touchdowns by Stone Saunders. Top-seeded McDevitt will play Twin Valley in the semifinals.