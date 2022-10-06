Central Women’s soccer team falls against ranked foe

Next Game: Coe 10/8/2022 | 2 p.m October 08 (Sat) / 2 pm Coe History

WAVERLY — Traveling to the No. 6 team in the country, the Central College Women’s soccer lost team 4-1 at Wartburg College Wednesday night.

The Dutch (6-3-2, 0-1-1 American Rivers Conference) trailed 1-0 after the first half, but a flurry of second-half goals put the game away for Wartburg (11-0-1, 3- 0-0 conference)

“They had a little bit more edge and moments in the game where they were able to put more goals away,” Coach Mike Kobylinski said. “Credit to them, they are a great team.”

Amber Santana (sophomore, forward, Indio, Calif., Shadow Hills HS) tallied her fifth goal of the season at the 86-minute mark.

“She stepped up and got the ball at the top of the box and tucked it away,” Kobylinski said. “She gave us a little bit of a sniff of getting back in the match.”



Abby Frey (junior, midfielder, Mesa, Ariz., Desert Ridge HS) attempted five shots and put two on frame. Grace Coates (sophomore, forward, Marion) also had two shots with one on frame.

Goalkeeper Sheila Horstmann (senior, West Des Moines, Valley HS) made five saves playing the full 90-minute contest.

Central suffered a 4-1 loss against St. Catherine University (Minn.) on September 10 and then rattled off five straight shutout victories. Central was 5-0-1 since that loss.

“We hadn’t lost in almost a month,” Kobylinski said. “Today we just ran into the sixth ranked team in the nation. This team is special and our record tells you about the quality of the team. We’ll regroup and get ready for the next match.”

Central hosts Coe College Saturday at 2 pm in Pella at the AN Kuyper Athletics Complex.