Central women repeat as soccer sportsmanship award winners

PELLA—For the seventh straight season, the Central College Women’s soccer team was awarded the United Soccer Coaches Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award.

The Honor is awarded at four levels for exhibiting fair play, Sporting behavior and adherence to the laws of the game. The Dutch received the Bronze Award. Levels are based on a percentage calculated by the total number of yellow or red cards received by players and coaches divided by the team’s number of games. In 18 games, the Dutch received six yellow cards and no red cards.

Thomas College (Maine) was the only school to receive the Platinum Award for no cards during the season, with 11 Colleges or Universities given the Gold Award and 50 gaining the Silver Award. Central was among 55 men’s and women’s squads to receive the Bronze Award and one of five in the American Rivers to be honored at any level. There were 117 teams honored overall.