Central Washington soccer earns second straight draw | Sports

MONMOUTH, Ore. — Strong defense from Central Washington earned a point on the road for the second time this season Thursday.

Despite limited Offensive opportunities of their own, the Wildcats played to a 0-0 draw against a team suddenly struggling after an impressive 4-0-1 start. Goalkeeper Kassandra Jaggard made six saves to earn her second shutout of the season.

Her first came in another 0-0 draw at No. 22 Colorado Springs on Sept. 7. Central has avoided losses in two straight matches following a 3-3 draw last Saturday against Simon Fraser but the Wildcats (0-3-2 GNAC, 1-5-2 overall) are still looking to snap a six-match winless streak .

Their next chance will be Saturday at Saint Martin’s, which lost its second straight match Thursday against first-place Northwest Nazarene.

First half: No goals.

Second half: No goals.

Clay: Kassandra Jaggard (CWU) 6; Olivia Holdenried (WOU) 2.

VOLLEYBALL

Central can’t hold early lead at WesternBELLINGHAM — Central Washington became the second team to take a set on No. 12 Western Washington’s home court in eight matches this season but couldn’t snap the Vikings’ 27-match winning streak in a 21-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18 loss Thursday night.

The Wildcats rallied from a 12-8 deficit to win the first set and led 14-10 in the second after a Shaunessy Fisk ace. Ellensburg Graduate Tia Andaya recorded 10 of her 15 kills before her first error and added 24 assists to go with eight digs and two blocks.

But Central’s offense faded against a tough Western defense despite 16 kills by Ashley Kaufman and 11 for Marianna Payne. Another road test looms on Saturday when the Wildcats face Simon Fraser, which has won 10 of its last 13 matches in Canada.

CWU highlights: Tia Andaya 15 kills, 24 assists, 8 digs, 2 blocks; Sydney Remsberg 25 assists, 10 digs; Anny Snethe 4 kills, 5 blocks; Alyssa Smith 3 kills, 2 blocks; Hannah Stires 22 digs, 2 assists; Shaunessy Fisk 4 aces, 3 digs; Emma Daoud-hebert 4 kills, 4 blocks; Marianna Payne 11 kills, 3 digs; Ashley Kaufman 16 kills, 2 assists, 3 blocks, 8 digs.