Central Volleyball Tops Luther for First Conference Win; Cross Country Stay Put in Rankings | KNIA KRLS Radio

Matching its season high with 14 service aces, the Central College volleyball team took down Luther College 25-14, 25-22, 22-25, 25-13 Wednesday night.

Central (5-11, 1-4 American Rivers Conference) used a 14-3 advantage in service aces to knock off Luther (5-16, 0-4 conference).

Ashli ​​Harn and Gracie Pierson had three service aces apiece. Libero Ivett Flores had a new personal-best total of 30 digs. Natalie Gaszynski had 11 kills on only 27 attempts, putting down five in the fourth and final set. Gracie Daniels led the team with 14 kills. Amanda Smith paced the Squad with 26 assists. Avery Rexroat had a double-double with 12 assists and 11 digs.

Central travels to Webster Groves, Missouri for a triangular with Webster University (Mo.) and Westminster College (Mo.) Saturday.

Central College’s men’s and women’s cross country teams retained their positions in the USTFCCCA Division III rankings after a weekend off.

The Dutch women are again rated No. 33 in the national poll and are No. 5 in the Midwest Region. Geneseo State (NY) is the national leader with Wartburg College second and the University of Chicago third. American Rivers foe Loras College is 23rd. Wartburg is first in the Midwest followed by Chicago and Washington University in St. Louis (Mo.), with Loras fourth.

Central’s men remain at No. 6 in the Midwest Region. Wartburg leads the Midwest, followed by North Central College (Ill.) and Washington.

Both Central squads are headed to Rock Island, Illinois for the Augustana (Ill.) Interregional Invitational Saturday morning. A highly competitive field with several nationally ranked squads is anticipated. The Women’s race is at 10:30 am with the men running at 11:15 am