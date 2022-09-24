Central volleyball proves too strong at triangular – Butler County Times-Gazette

By Lionel Tipton

ANDOVER – After sweeping past Salina Central and Valley Center in a triangular Tuesday, Andover Central’s fourth-ranked (Class 5A) volleyball team could focus its efforts on one thing – revenge.

The Jaguars (18-1) will open the Newton tournament Saturday against the host Railers – the only team to hang a loss on Andover Central this season. The Jaguars split two neutral-court matches with Newton, winning 2-0 on Aug. 27 at McPherson and falling 2-1 on Sept. 8 at Maize.

If the Jaguars were thinking about Newton during this triangular, it certainly wasn’t evident.

They opened by dispatching a struggling Salina Central team that is winless after 15 matches, 25-13 and 25-12.

Valley Center (13-11) appeared to be the Tougher opponent coming in, but Andover Central maintained control throughout, sweeping the two sets, 25-19 and 25-17.

When Seniors Maddi Amekporfor and 6-foot-2 Allie Paulsen weren’t powering Kills past Valley Center, junior Hayden Snodgrass, like Seniors Amekporfor and Jaylee Jefferson a Jaguars basketball player during the winter, was racking up points on serving streaks.

Her longest one came during the second set, serving during a 9-0 run – including three service aces – that extended the Jaguars’ lead from 9-8 to a commanding 18-8. That made the set and match pretty much academic.

“I think our whole team takes pride in serving, especially this past week,” Snodgrass said. “We’ve really been focusing on our serves, and I think it really showed (Tuesday night), especially the area of ​​the court that I was serving to – we practice that a lot.

“I really trust my defense and our blocking, and that gives me long serving runs, because I know we can pick up a lot. Just the fact that we’re going to pick up everything gives me more confidence going back to the (serving) line and take the pressure of me a little bit.”

Adding to Snodgrass’ heroics is the fact that she recently returned from injury, Amekporfor said.

“She’s a great server,” Amekporfor said. “I know she’s been worried about (the injury), but she’s been great and had some great runs (Tuesday night).”

Jaguars Coach Kayla Weidert said she puts a lot of trust in Snodgrass.

“Haydon’s a reliable kid,” Weidert said. “She’s our starting setter, plays all the way around, and has kind of been that girl that we can fall on when things aren’t going well and we know that she’s going to show up and play.”

Amekporfor said the plan was to get double any points the Hornets could get.

“We said in our huddle, for every point they get, we’ve got to get two,” she said. “We had the Mindset that if they got on runs, then we had to get on runs, too. That really kept us in the game. We focused on our fundamentals. We did really good at not letting them go on huge runs.”

When she wasn’t serving up points, Snodgrass was setting up Amekporfor and Paulsen for hard kills. One of Amekporfor’s bounced into the bleachers after hitting on the Valley Center side.

“We love watching Maddi hit the ball,” Weidert said. “She’s an exceptional athlete.”

Kills like those are partly due to Snodgrass’ setting, Amekporfor said.

“She’s our new setter this year,” she said. “We have a great connection. I love (the graduated) Elle (Stearns) the past two years, but Haydon and I have a great connection on and off the court, and that really helps.”

When they weren’t putting balls away, Jefferson, Amekporfor and Paulsen were a formidable front line, not only blocking kills, but also putting the ball on the Hornets’ side afterwards.

Not to be outdone, junior Gretta Stover was responsible for about three points during Snodgrass’ 9-0 serving run.

The Newton tournament will also feature Andale, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, as well as a tough Buhler squad, Wichita East, Eisenhower and McPherson, among others.

Triangular volleyball

at Andover Central Andover Central def. Salina Central, 25-13, 25-12. Valley Center def. Salina Central, 25-16, 25-19. Andover Central def. Valley Center, 25-19, 25-17.