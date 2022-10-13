Central tops Luther for first conference volleyball win

Next Match: at Webster (Mo.) 10/15/2022 | 1 p.m October 15 (Sat) / 1 pm at Webster (Mo.) History

PELLA—Matching its season high with 14 service aces, the Central College volleyball team took down Luther College 25-14, 25-22, 22-25, 25-13 Wednesday night.

Central (5-11, 1-4 American Rivers Conference) used a 14-3 advantage in service aces to knock off Luther (5-16, 0-4 conference).

“I think our serving kept us in tonight’s match,” Coach Jeanne Czipri said. “We are doing some nice things offensively and passed better tonight. We still have a lot of areas we need to be Cleaner at.”

Ashley Harn (freshman, defensive specialist, Waverly, Waverly-Shell Rock HS) and Gracie Pierson (sophomore, outside hitter, Lake City, Minn.) had three service aces apiece.

Sweeper Yvette Flores (sophomore, Windsor, Colo.) had a new personal-best total of 30 digs.

“She is really fighting to figure things out and learn how to be a great libero at this level. She made some strides tonight.

Natalie Gaszynski (senior, outside hitter, Huntley, Ill.) had 11 kills only just 27 attempts, putting down five in the fourth and final set.

“Natalie actually had a slow start,” Czipri said. “But she is learning that it isn’t just the fast hard swings that can score and I’m glad we got her going in the last two sets.”

Gracie Daniels (junior, outside hitter, Broken Arrow, Okla.) led the team with 14 kills. Amanda Smith (senior, setter, Tipton) paced the Squad with 26 assists. Avery Rexroat (freshman, setter, Macomb, Ill.) had a double-double with 12 assists and 11 digs.

Central travels to Webster Groves, Missouri for a triangular with Webster University (Mo.) and Westminster College (Mo.) Saturday.