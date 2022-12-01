Central Texas Charity golf event by Sergio Garcia nets $2 million

Wet, Chilly weather couldn’t dampen Sergio Garcia’s spirits when he and his wife Angela Hosted their first Fore Kids ATX fundraiser earlier this month, one that raised $2 million for the couple’s foundation.

The two-day event consisted of a number of stops throughout the region, and the Garcias partnered with Dell Children’s Medical Center, Foster Village and The Muny Conservancy’s Austin Golf Academy in hosting the event. The showcase included appearances by some of the biggest names in the game, like Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. The event also included a Gala led by LIV Golf Analyst David Feherty and country singer Chris Lane.

“It was great to bring so many kind-hearted people together for a very worthy cause,” Garcia said via a press release.

