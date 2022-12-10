Central Texas all-district volleyball teams for 2022

Newcomer of the Year: Kenna McKenzie, Midway

Coach of the Year: Ryan Porter, Midway

Sara Randall, Ashley Go and Brianna Bryant, Pflugerville Weiss

Claire Little and Alyssa Yepma, Temple

Kelsey Norris, Marissa Cazares and Chelsea Go, Pflugerville Weiss

Coach of the Year: Liz Ramsey, Lake Belton

Defensive Player of the Year

Newcomer of the Year: Kera Kaluza, West

Coach of the Year: Kari Sowders, West; Jesilyn Hatch, Grandview

Kierstyn Moore and Allyson Little, Grandview

Ashleigh Goodgion, Lilah Eakes, Grandview; Courtney Spear, Gillian Mahlstedt and Makenzi Pudgumey, Maypearl; Kenlie Ingram and Brynleigh McFarlin, Keene; Julia Kazda and Keegan Mayhue, West; McKenzie Cutrer, Carolina Scarborough, K’Lea Fletcher, Whitney; Sofia Crook and Issabella Martinez, HSI