Central Texas all-district volleyball teams for 2022
HS VOLLEYBALL
Central Texas All-District Teams
MVP: Miriam Williams, Midway
Blocker of Year: Chloe Tuiasosopo, Copperas Cove
Hitter of Year: Caylee Mejia, Pflugerville Weiss
Setter of Year: Takyia Brown, Pflugerville Weiss
Defensive MVP: Jade Washington, Midway
Newcomer of the Year: Kenna McKenzie, Midway
Coach of the Year: Ryan Porter, Midway
Sydney Smith, Cambry Saul, Reagan Rigney, Midway
Carmella Jones and Madi Polasek, Bryan
Aaliyah Butler and Leila Cooks, Copperas Cove
Kaley Lelauti, Harker Heights
Sara Randall, Ashley Go and Brianna Bryant, Pflugerville Weiss
Hannah McCarver, Ally Acosta and Kennedy Bryant, Midway
Claire Little and Alyssa Yepma, Temple
Jakhi Smith and Larisa Perez, Copperas Cove
Ezra Leifeste, Harker Heights
Kelsey Norris, Marissa Cazares and Chelsea Go, Pflugerville Weiss
Alexis Burton and Alli Warden, Bryan
Camden Bruce and Laura Lail, Midway
Allison Vaden and Taylor Regula, Temple
Olivia Martinez and Audrey Martin, Copperas Cove
Brooke Ross and Eliyanna Hatcher, Harker Heights
Alexa Cilindro, Oreoluwa Allimi, Pflugerville Weiss
MVP: Aniya Harrison, Shoemaker
Offensive POY: Danica Bingham, Lake Belton
Co-Defensive POY: Joy Gonzales, Ellison; Paige Champlin, Belton
Most Valuable Setter: Kaleice Cain, Lake Belton
Co-Blocker MVP: Faith Watson, Waco High; Julia Jurewicz, Killeen
Most Valuable Utility Player: Gabby Jones, Lake Belton
Newcomer of Year: Mikayla Gray, Chaparral
Coach of the Year: Liz Ramsey, Lake Belton
Sydni Cartwright and Hanna Ward, Lake Belton
Tara Bennett and Channelle Cancel, Ellison
Trinity Cutbirth and Cynclare Wright, Shoemaker
Catyn Wright and Alondra Rosario, Chaparral
Keilani Maneafaiga, Killeen
Asharah Thibodeaux, Waco High
Dylan Perez and Presley Patrick, Lake Belton
Tiana St. Cyr and Lyanna Hibbler, Ellison
Alahna Daniels and Angelique Gonzales, Shoemaker
Jayla Williams and Mallory Bankhead, Belton
Mariah Villasana and Samia Graves, Killeen
Araceli Pena and Krissy Delefuente, University
Ulissa Rivas and Xiara Berry, Waco High
Belton: Kambyl Utley, Charlotte Kallina, Avelle Bonfoh, Veronica Storey
Chaparral: Deliana Iosefo, Kemani Washington, Reyana Molina
Ellison: Amyah Collins, Anya Pato, Araceli-Guillen, Assiah Howard
Killeen: Anisia Dean, Maniya Croom
Shoemaker: Ava Nautu, Alexia Scott-Padmore, Mayelis Hernandez
Lake Belton: Landyn Johnson, Aneia Stallings, Annakate Wieters, Trinaty Pearson
University: Tatianna Duncan, Janelis Rubio, Mariah Diaz
Waco High: Ciarra Shaw, Alana Chapa, Charelle Taplin
Lauryn Haferkamp, China Spring
Defensive Player of the Year
Linsy London, China Spring
Hadyn Shoots – China Spring
Caitlyn Gerick – China Spring
Kaleigh Haywood – Gatesville
Kaygen Marshall – Robinson
Shataviah Lowe – China Spring
Aubrey Garrett – China Spring
Charlee Barron – Gatesville
Ryland Pledger – Robinson
Tynslee Richards – Robinson
Reagan McCollum – China Spring
Kendall Williams – China Spring
Cyncere McDonald – Connally
Casey Springer – Connally
Barrett Boyd – Gatesville
Khloe Mathews – Gatesville
Tamiah Miller – Gatesville
Solange Loadholt – La Vega
MVP: Shelby Martin, Grandview
Hitter MVP: Riley Kaluza, West
Blocker MVP: Maddie Honea, West
Setter MVP: Caitlin Poole, Whitney; Adley Sykora, West
Defensive Specialist: Marley Gerik, West
Server MVP: Kenzi Williamson, Grandview
Newcomer of the Year: Kera Kaluza, West
Coach of the Year: Kari Sowders, West; Jesilyn Hatch, Grandview
Madison Cooksey, Olivia Bauerschlag, London Helm, Grandview
Halli Brandt, Addison Allen, Maypearl
Sydney Fullerton and Laylah Gaona, Clifton
Kierstyn Moore and Allyson Little, Grandview
Taylor Immicke, Sydney Newman and Bailey Jenkins, West
Karley Tucker and Kynli Auten, Whitney
Camryn Caniford and Carley Caniford, Clifton
Ashleigh Goodgion, Lilah Eakes, Grandview; Courtney Spear, Gillian Mahlstedt and Makenzi Pudgumey, Maypearl; Kenlie Ingram and Brynleigh McFarlin, Keene; Julia Kazda and Keegan Mayhue, West; McKenzie Cutrer, Carolina Scarborough, K’Lea Fletcher, Whitney; Sofia Crook and Issabella Martinez, HSI
MVP—McKenna Post, SR, OH, Crawford
Offensive MVP—Reese Brittain, SR, S/RS, Valley Mills
Defensive MVP – Tara Pruitt, SR, S/MH, Moody
Setter of the Year – Laney Elmore, Soph, Crawford & Kara Bruington, Sr, Valley Mills
Newcomer of the Year – Rylie Rodriguez, Fr, OH, Bruceville-Eddy
Addi Goldenberg, SR, Opp, Crawford
Kymbree Larance, SR, OH, Crawford
Beryn Hyland, JR, MH, Crawford
Ali Maddox, JR, Libero, Crawford
Kamryn Pankonien, JR, MH, Valley Mills
Hilaria Rodriguez, SR, RS, Valley Mills
Madison Reyes, SR, Libero, Valley Mills
Katelyn Hale, SR, S/MH, Moody
Riley Chatham, SR, RS, Moody
Annabelle Kuehl, SR, Libero, Bosqueville
Jaden Dougherty, JR, S, Bosqueville
Emily Hill, SR, S, Bruceville-Eddy
Jordan Richards, SR, Rapoport
Addie Cox, JR, MH, Crawford
Bre Featherston, Soph, MH, Crawford
Avagrace Warner, SR, OH, Valley Mills
Sydney Sadler, JR, OH, Valley Mills
Trinity Sargent, Soph, DS, Valley Mills
Courtney Chatham, SR, OH, Moody
Addisyn Hale, Soph, Libero, Moody
Serenity Cortez, Fr, DS, Moody
Jayla Lee, Soph, OH, Bosqueville
Kasidy Hood, SR, OH, Bosqueville
Kambrie Diaz, FR, MH, Bruceville-Eddy
Shelby Starr, JR, Rapoport
Brooke Bubert, Soph, DS, Crawford
Cassyn Aguirre, Soph, MH, Crawford
Jacy Adkins, Soph, S, Valley Mills
Brooke Moody, SR, S, Valley Mills
Morgyn Strand, MH, JR, Moody
Maddison Fairey, OH, JR, Moody
Emma Patterson, Soph, RS, Bosqueville
Haylee Harper, Soph, DS, Bosqueville
Elaina McCulloch, JR, MH, Bruceville-Eddy
Larryn Rooks, SR, Libero, Bruceville-Eddy
Veronica Rounke, Soph, Rapoport
Anaya Holmes, SR, Rapoport
.