Central Texas all-district volleyball teams for 2022

HS VOLLEYBALL

Central Texas All-District Teams

MVP: Miriam Williams, Midway

Blocker of Year: Chloe Tuiasosopo, Copperas Cove

Hitter of Year: Caylee Mejia, Pflugerville Weiss

Setter of Year: Takyia Brown, Pflugerville Weiss

Defensive MVP: Jade Washington, Midway

Newcomer of the Year: Kenna McKenzie, Midway

Coach of the Year: Ryan Porter, Midway

Sydney Smith, Cambry Saul, Reagan Rigney, Midway

Carmella Jones and Madi Polasek, Bryan

People are also reading…

Aaliyah Butler and Leila Cooks, Copperas Cove

Kaley Lelauti, Harker Heights

Sara Randall, Ashley Go and Brianna Bryant, Pflugerville Weiss

Hannah McCarver, Ally Acosta and Kennedy Bryant, Midway

Claire Little and Alyssa Yepma, Temple

Jakhi Smith and Larisa Perez, Copperas Cove

Ezra Leifeste, Harker Heights

Kelsey Norris, Marissa Cazares and Chelsea Go, Pflugerville Weiss

Alexis Burton and Alli Warden, Bryan

Camden Bruce and Laura Lail, Midway

Allison Vaden and Taylor Regula, Temple

Olivia Martinez and Audrey Martin, Copperas Cove

Brooke Ross and Eliyanna Hatcher, Harker Heights

Alexa Cilindro, Oreoluwa Allimi, Pflugerville Weiss

MVP: Aniya Harrison, Shoemaker

Offensive POY: Danica Bingham, Lake Belton

Co-Defensive POY: Joy Gonzales, Ellison; Paige Champlin, Belton

Most Valuable Setter: Kaleice Cain, Lake Belton

Co-Blocker MVP: Faith Watson, Waco High; Julia Jurewicz, Killeen

Most Valuable Utility Player: Gabby Jones, Lake Belton

Newcomer of Year: Mikayla Gray, Chaparral

Coach of the Year: Liz Ramsey, Lake Belton

Sydni Cartwright and Hanna Ward, Lake Belton

Tara Bennett and Channelle Cancel, Ellison

Trinity Cutbirth and Cynclare Wright, Shoemaker

Catyn Wright and Alondra Rosario, Chaparral

Keilani Maneafaiga, Killeen

Asharah Thibodeaux, Waco High

Dylan Perez and Presley Patrick, Lake Belton

Tiana St. Cyr and Lyanna Hibbler, Ellison

Alahna Daniels and Angelique Gonzales, Shoemaker

Jayla Williams and Mallory Bankhead, Belton

Mariah Villasana and Samia Graves, Killeen

Araceli Pena and Krissy Delefuente, University

Ulissa Rivas and Xiara Berry, Waco High

Belton: Kambyl Utley, Charlotte Kallina, Avelle Bonfoh, Veronica Storey

Chaparral: Deliana Iosefo, Kemani Washington, Reyana Molina

Ellison: Amyah Collins, Anya Pato, Araceli-Guillen, Assiah Howard

Killeen: Anisia Dean, Maniya Croom

Shoemaker: Ava Nautu, Alexia Scott-Padmore, Mayelis Hernandez

Lake Belton: Landyn Johnson, Aneia Stallings, Annakate Wieters, Trinaty Pearson

University: Tatianna Duncan, Janelis Rubio, Mariah Diaz

Waco High: Ciarra Shaw, Alana Chapa, Charelle Taplin

Lauryn Haferkamp, ​​China Spring

Defensive Player of the Year

Linsy London, China Spring

Hadyn Shoots – China Spring

Caitlyn Gerick – China Spring

Kaleigh Haywood – Gatesville

Kaygen Marshall – Robinson

Shataviah Lowe – China Spring

Aubrey Garrett – China Spring

Charlee Barron – Gatesville

Ryland Pledger – Robinson

Tynslee Richards – Robinson

Reagan McCollum – China Spring

Kendall Williams – China Spring

Cyncere McDonald – Connally

Casey Springer – Connally

Barrett Boyd – Gatesville

Khloe Mathews – Gatesville

Tamiah Miller – Gatesville

Solange Loadholt – La Vega

MVP: Shelby Martin, Grandview

Hitter MVP: Riley Kaluza, West

Blocker MVP: Maddie Honea, West

Setter MVP: Caitlin Poole, Whitney; Adley Sykora, West

Defensive Specialist: Marley Gerik, West

Server MVP: Kenzi Williamson, Grandview

Newcomer of the Year: Kera Kaluza, West

Coach of the Year: Kari Sowders, West; Jesilyn Hatch, Grandview

Madison Cooksey, Olivia Bauerschlag, London Helm, Grandview

Halli Brandt, Addison Allen, Maypearl

Sydney Fullerton and Laylah Gaona, Clifton

Kierstyn Moore and Allyson Little, Grandview

Taylor Immicke, Sydney Newman and Bailey Jenkins, West

Karley Tucker and Kynli Auten, Whitney

Camryn Caniford and Carley Caniford, Clifton

Ashleigh Goodgion, Lilah Eakes, Grandview; Courtney Spear, Gillian Mahlstedt and Makenzi Pudgumey, Maypearl; Kenlie Ingram and Brynleigh McFarlin, Keene; Julia Kazda and Keegan Mayhue, West; McKenzie Cutrer, Carolina Scarborough, K’Lea Fletcher, Whitney; Sofia Crook and Issabella Martinez, HSI

MVP—McKenna Post, SR, OH, Crawford

Offensive MVP—Reese Brittain, SR, S/RS, Valley Mills

Defensive MVP – Tara Pruitt, SR, S/MH, Moody

Setter of the Year – Laney Elmore, Soph, Crawford & Kara Bruington, Sr, Valley Mills

Newcomer of the Year – Rylie Rodriguez, Fr, OH, Bruceville-Eddy

Addi Goldenberg, SR, Opp, Crawford

Kymbree Larance, SR, OH, Crawford

Beryn Hyland, JR, MH, Crawford

Ali Maddox, JR, Libero, Crawford

Kamryn Pankonien, JR, MH, Valley Mills

Hilaria Rodriguez, SR, RS, Valley Mills

Madison Reyes, SR, Libero, Valley Mills

Katelyn Hale, SR, S/MH, Moody

Riley Chatham, SR, RS, Moody

Annabelle Kuehl, SR, Libero, Bosqueville

Jaden Dougherty, JR, S, Bosqueville

Emily Hill, SR, S, Bruceville-Eddy

Jordan Richards, SR, Rapoport

Addie Cox, JR, MH, Crawford

Bre Featherston, Soph, MH, Crawford

Avagrace Warner, SR, OH, Valley Mills

Sydney Sadler, JR, OH, Valley Mills

Trinity Sargent, Soph, DS, Valley Mills

Courtney Chatham, SR, OH, Moody

Addisyn Hale, Soph, Libero, Moody

Serenity Cortez, Fr, DS, Moody

Jayla Lee, Soph, OH, Bosqueville

Kasidy Hood, SR, OH, Bosqueville

Kambrie Diaz, FR, MH, Bruceville-Eddy

Shelby Starr, JR, Rapoport

Brooke Bubert, Soph, DS, Crawford

Cassyn Aguirre, Soph, MH, Crawford

Jacy Adkins, Soph, S, Valley Mills

Brooke Moody, SR, S, Valley Mills

Morgyn Strand, MH, JR, Moody

Maddison Fairey, OH, JR, Moody

Emma Patterson, Soph, RS, Bosqueville

Haylee Harper, Soph, DS, Bosqueville

Elaina McCulloch, JR, MH, Bruceville-Eddy

Larryn Rooks, SR, Libero, Bruceville-Eddy

Veronica Rounke, Soph, Rapoport

Anaya Holmes, SR, Rapoport

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button