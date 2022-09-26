Central takes Women’s golf tourney title in Nebraska

LINCOLN, NEB.—Central College put four players in the top 10 and claimed the title at the eight-team Nebraska Wesleyan University Fall Invitational Women’s golf tournament for the second year in a row.

Despite high winds, the Dutch lowered their score, finishing at 321-309–630 on the par-72 Mahoney Golf Course, while the other contenders struggled. Mount Marty College (SD) followed at 328-331–659 with Concordia University (Neb.) at 334-352—686 and host Nebraska Wesleyan University at 339-352—691.

Delaney Underwood (senior, Mitchellville, Colfax-Mingo HS) placed third with 78-75—153 trailing medalist Madi Schlaepfer of Iowa Western Community College who shot 75-75—150. Thea Lunning (junior, Mason City) was fifth at 82-74—156, Madison Clark (senior, Bloomington, Ill., Central Catholic HS) was ninth at 80-80—160 and Rachel Sohn (junior, Sutherland, South O’Brien HS)in her first varsity appearance, won a tiebreaker for 10th with 81-81—162. Mackenzie Biggs (junior, Bloomington, Ill., Normal HS) had 85-80—165. Sohn had tied at-large entrant Peyton Bytnar (junior, Bettendorf)who also shot 81-81—162. Avery Woods (junior, Long Grove, North Scott HS) had 84-83–167 and Parker Stout (sophomore, Lowden, North Cedar HS) shot 85-83—168.

“It was pretty windy so I was happy with our score,” Coach Tabitha Schumacher said.

Central is off until Oct. 8-10 when the 54-hole American Rivers Championships are staged at the par-72 Ames Country Club, with a 10 am start time each day. The Dutch were disappointed in their second-place finish behind the University of Dubuque a year ago and Schumacher said the Spartans will be a top contender again next week.

Central is displaying enhanced team depth this fall, making selecting a lineup a pleasant but more taxing challenge for Schumacher.

“I haven’t 100% decided yet,” she said.

Biggs was sixth in last year’s league meet with Underwood seventh, Lunning eighth and Clark tied for 10th. It was the second all-conference award for Biggs and Underwood and the first for Lunning and Clark.

Schumacher said the Dutch will use the schedule break to prepare for the meet.

“Saturday we’ll go to Ames for a practice round to help see the course,” she said. “I think we’re coming in more confident in the way we’re playing, but a couple of players have some things they want to work on.”

Central has won 10 conference titles, most recently taking the crown in 2018.