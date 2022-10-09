Central takes early Women’s golf league lead

AMES—A big lift from Lydia Grond (sophomore, Hull, Boyden-Hull HS) helped the Central College Women’s golf team grab a 4-shot lead after the first round of the 54-hole American Rivers Championships Saturday.

Grond, who has spent most of her two Central seasons on the junior varsity, matched her career-best with a 78 on the par-71 Ames Golf and Country Club course.

Meanwhile Thea Lunning (senior, Mason City) claimed the first-round individual lead with a 76 and Delaney Underwood (senior, Mitchellville, Colfax-Mingo HS) matched Grond with 78. They share third place. Mackenzie Biggs (junior, Bloomington, Ill., Normal HS) shot 85 and Madison Clark (senior, Bloomington, Ill., Central Catholic HS) had 90.

Central shot 317 overall with the Defending Champion University of Dubuque next at 321 and Wartburg College third at 324.

The Dutch did it despite the absence of head coach Tabitha Schumacher who had a full day of her own after giving birth to her first child early Saturday morning. Men’s Coach Mel Blasi filled in and liked the performance of Schumacher’s squad. It was a big improvement over last year’s league tourney when the Dutch dug an early hole, shooting 327 on the same course.

“You can’t win the tournament in the first round but you can certainly shoot yourself in the foot and they didn’t do that today,” Blasi said. “They played really solid and set themselves up in a good spot for tomorrow.”

Grond got it going early with a 36 on the front nine, while Lunning was slower out of the blocks.

“Thea (Lunning) started out double bogey-double bogey, but then made two birdies and played the rest even on the front for 37, so that was a big turnaround,” Blasi said. “And then Delaney (Underwood) played really solid pretty much all day.”

The tourney continues Sunday and concludes Monday. The Dutch are aiming for their first league crown since 2018.

“It’s a good group,” Blasi said. “I’m excited for them. I think they have a really good opportunity.”