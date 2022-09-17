Central swept by Benedictine in volleyball

Next Match: vs. Lake Forest (Ill.) 9/17/2022 | 1 p.m Sept. 17 (Sat) / 1 pm vs. Lake Forest (Ill.) History

LISLE, ILLINOIS — Natalie Gaszynski (senior, outside hitter, Huntley, Ill.) had double-digit kills for the third time this season in the Central College volleyball team’s 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 loss against Benedictine University (Ill.) Friday night.

Gaszynski had a team-high 10 kills on 18 attempts for the Dutch (3-4). Nobody else had more than four for Central.

Setters Adisyn Illg (Johnsburg, Ill.) and Amanda Smith (Tipton) had 10 and nine assists, respectively. Illg also had two service aces.

Becca Vala (sophomore, Omaha, Neb., Elkhorn HS) led the team with 13 digs as the libero. Gwen Kahlke (sophomore, Blandinsville, Ill., West Prairie HS) and Smith each had eight digs.

“This group is deep with talent, athleticism and wonderful young women,” Coach Jeanne Czipri said. “We just haven’t entirely found our chemistry on the court and clicked.”

The Dutch will remain near Chicago for a pair of matches on Saturday, traveling to Illinois Institute of Technology for a triangular with Lake Forest College (Ill.) starting at 1 pm